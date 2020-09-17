In this time of crisis,

leave politics aside

As I write this letter, I’m watching the news of the anniversary of 9/11, and it made me remember how this country came together in a time of crisis. What happened to that unity?

Right now we are facing a crisis that involves every person in this country, not just New York, Washington or Pennsylvania. It is not a political issue! It is not a hoax, it is not the flu, and it is not going away anytime soon.

Please, everyone, put your politics aside and do the right thing for yourself, your family, your friends and the rest of our society. The saying that if you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem is so very true right now, and if there was ever a time for unity, it is now.

Linda Kliarsky, Austin

What else might Tim Kelly

take on next in Cedar Park?

Re: Sept. 10 article, "Cedar Park council member wants city to consider anti-abortion ordinance."

Tim Kelly wants to ban abortions in Cedar Park because "there is no language anywhere in the Constitution that even remotely suggests that abortion is a constitutional right."

So, if he opposes abortion, no one should be able to get one. I wonder what other "mistakes" the Supreme Court has made that this two-bit politician will bravely take on next for the residents of Cedar Park?

How about Miranda v. Arizona? Why should crooks be told they have a right to an attorney? Even while being questioned by the cops? Outrageous! Ban that, too, in Cedar Park. I mean, who can be against "law and order"?

Joe Pastusek, Pflugerville

Explore ways to remove

Trump from the presidency

The evidence against Trump is overwhelming and beyond any shadow of doubt. He is incompetent, sick and dangerous.

When, just when, will we take him out of office? A provocative question with many implications, sure. But there are ways, and we should demand that they be taken now.

Timothy Trickey, Austin

Down-ballot races are

every bit as important

It will be easy to overlook important down-ballot races with so much emphasis on presidential and congressional elections coming up in November. But with early voting and absentee voting just around the corner, it is time to remind people that very important local and statewide decisions are before voters as well.

For example, we have a chance to bring balance to the Texas Supreme Court and Court of Criminal Appeals. There are important appellate and local judgeships before us. And please do not overlook the county commission, board of education and city council races facing us in some areas.

Without straight ticket options available, it may be easy to just mark the top-of-the-mind races, but that would be a mistake. All of the races are important for your communities and for Texas.

Kate McCarty, San Marcos

Trump failed in his duty

to keep Americans safe

We now know in his own words what he knew and when he knew it. In February, President Trump admitted on tape that COVID-19 was "deadly stuff."

For months, Trump lied while American citizens and institutions died. We deserve honesty from our elected and appointed officials. He "played it down" not because he feared Americans would panic. He panicked because he feared the economy would tank. Credit this malignant administration with over 191,000 dead Americans and more than 1,000 still dying daily.

Surely as many Republicans as Democrats and Independents are among this increasing death toll. Congress: Take two, impeachment redo. Let's see if Republican senators have any more of a backbone this time around to impeach President Trump for failing in his duty to keep the American people safe.

Emma Lea Mayton, Austin

Trump ignored experts

and lied to the country

Nero attempted to blame the Christians when Rome burned. Nero is famously accused of fiddling while Rome burned. Donald Trump ignored all expert advice to prepare for and implement immediate protocols for the coronavirus. Instead, he intentionally lied for months to cover his incompetence. Instead of fiddling, he tweeted, watched TV and golfed. Trump is a master of using the old adage, if you tell a lie frequently and long enough, half the people with believe it.

An unfit and dangerous Trump has brought our economy to its knees and left tens of millions unemployed and hungry masses. Allowing Trump and his GOP Senate lapdogs to continue is madness. Trump has shown us how power corrupts. More power in his hands will surely ignite the fires that will destroy our once great nation.

Larry J. Massung, San Marcos