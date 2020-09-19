Grateful for city response

on challenging issues

Re: Aug. 30 letter to the editor, "Looking for a reason to keep Austin incumbents."

I am grateful for how Austin's City Council has managed public health, public safety and mobility during these challenging times.

Regarding public health, our council protected our community by issuing stay-at-home orders and requiring masks early on, which kept COVID-19 rates low and saved lives.

On public safety, the council responded with groundbreaking plans to reallocate money from the Austin Police Department to other city departments that would better serve residents suffering from mental health challenges.

In regard to mobility, Project Connect is a worthy investment that will get more cars off the road. Yes, it’s costly, but we cannot go on as one of the only major U.S. cities without a robust mass transit system.

Jimmy Flannigan represents my area and I’m proud to support him because of the courage and leadership he’s shown on our city’s most challenging issues.

Tanya Jogee, District 6, Austin

Nothing unclear about

Trump supporters’ beliefs

Re: Sept. 14 letter to the editor, "If you’re baffled, here’s why ‘we support Trump.’"

"Baffled" has never been my reaction to what Trump supporters believe.

It has been clear from the start that their beliefs depend totally on the certainty that the world belongs exclusively to them. They have been free to cling to their ideology without ever examining the consequences of those beliefs to the world around them.

Grieve for unborn children, but not all children, like ones in cages. Honor "honest talk" while granting power to a man whose lies flow daily. Demand "freedom" from any inconvenience suffered, even if in the public good.

Perhaps they have failed to notice that they do not live in an isolated, insulated bubble. We share this world, and I’m sorry to limit you, Trumper, but your freedom ends where my nose begins.

Norma Watkins, San Marcos

Ode to the summer of old,

the one we lost in 2020

Summer 2020 is drawing to a close. History will record this as the summer that never was.

Sure, we had our typical hot Texas weather. But as for what makes summer what it is? That was missing. We got exercise, not with outdoor fun gatherings, but with putting on and taking off pieces of cloth from our faces.

We didn’t get to watch our favorite baseball team at the park but we got to watch painted marking on floors ordering us where to stand. We didn’t recharge ourselves on fun vacations. Instead, we got stirred up by political theater and social media outrages.

Summer has an important place in our human spirit. Summer is a state of mind giving us the fun and vitality we need to take on the responsibilities of work and school. It warms our soul during cold days ahead. Where did you go, summer?

Don Cillo, Temple

Trump’s lying, ineptitude

led to thousands of deaths

Re: Sept. 13 commentary, "If the president lied, so did Dr. Fauci."

Rubbish! Who doubts that Dr. Fauci provided his best medical opinion given what was known when he spoke?

And who can seriously doubt that Donald Trump lied, given that we now know he'd already told Bob Woodward that he understood the serious nature of COVID-19 even as he was downplaying it?

Tens of thousands of American lives could have been spared but for the ineptitude, lying and wishful thinking of this president. He calls it the "China virus," but it rightly should be called the "Trump virus." It's like Pottery Barn: you break it; you own it. Trump totally broke America's response to this pandemic. Trump said the virus would just go away. With any luck, it's Donald Trump who will just go away come Jan. 20.

Bill Young, Manor

How to account for Trump’s

response since mid-March?

Re: Sept. 13 commentary, "If the president lied, so did Dr. Fauci."

So maybe Trump and Fauci and lots of others didn't know until mid-March that the country was facing a once-in-a-lifetime pathogen. What is Marc Thiessen's explanation for what Trump has and hasn't done in the six months since then?

Fauci and other experts warned against taking hydroxychloroquine, disinfectants and reopening too soon, while promoting masks and social distancing. Trump ignored them and kept on with his actions to avoid a "panic." Now he says we have rounded the corner.

I hope he's right, but I'm still taking precautions and listening to the experts.

Joyce Lynch, Austin