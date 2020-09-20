AGN Media Editorial Board

There are few things more agonizing for a family than to be deprived of closure when it comes to the status of a loved one. Unfortunately, people go missing across this country every day, and in far too many cases, those left behind have lots of questions and very few answers.

Such is true when it comes to so-called "cold" cases, where, despite the best efforts of law enforcement, the leads have been worked, the people involved talked to, and the trail has come to an end – for now.

What is needed is a break, and sometimes it requires help from the public to uncover previously unknown information. That can jump-start things and break a case, bringing closure to the family.

Something like this just happened in Lubbock, where law enforcement agencies working together came across an evidentiary link, almost by happenstance, that apparently will close a case dating back to 2003.

Earlier this week, the Amarillo Police Department appealed to the public for its help in finding the remains of Nicole Moore, who has been missing for more than four years.

"It’s a case that we’ve been working on for almost four years now," Officer Cpl. Jeb Hilton, the APD’s public information officer, said in our story. "It’s something our detectives have put a lot of time into and we wanted to share what we’ve done so far. We continue to ask the public for help with this case."

The case took a twist this past week with the death of Billy Ivy Jr. Those working the case indicated they had obtained information from Ivy’s cell phone outlining evidence of him describing Moore’s murder. The APD said Ivy was the primary suspect in the investigation of Moore’s disappearance; however, Ivy was found dead in his jail cell this week.

"We’re asking our community for help in finding Nicole Moore, who has been missing for over four years," APD Chief Martin Birkenfeld said in our story. "Billy Ivy has been the primary suspect in the disappearance of Nicole Moore since the beginning of the investigation."

Ivy’s death complicates the case and makes help from the public even more critical. APD officials pointed out that people have provided tips and information related to the case, but there are still likely people who can help. Authorities are convinced someone has information vital to helping them close this case.

There is a $10,000 reward available for information on Moore’s whereabouts. APD Sgt. Mike Dunn is the lead investigator on the case.

"It is our fear now it will become difficult, if not impossible, to determine her whereabouts without additional information," Birkenfeld explained. "We want to thank the members of the community that called in tips and who have given information on this case and some of the other cases Mr. Ivy has been involved in. Someone knows about her disappearance, and we want you to come forward. We want you to talk to us so we can find Nikki and give her family the peace, the answers and the closure that they deserve."

It is no secret that other cases have come up and will continue to do so, but that does not detract from the APD’s resolve to see the Nicole Moore case closed. That’s why it is so important to keep it on the public’s radar and make sure it is not forgotten.

It matters – to the family and friends of Nicole Moore and to the hard-working men and women of the APD.

"I want to remind everybody today is about Nicole," Dunn said. "We want to bring Nicole’s body home. She deserves the respect of a proper burial. She and her family deserve closure, since justice is doing to be denied. I’m going to ask anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts, or what happened to her, if you’ve been intimated, if you’ve been scared, if you’ve been threatened, for whatever reason, and you haven’t come forward – to come forward now."

We urge anyone who has new details or information related to this case to contact the APD’s Homicide Unit at 806-378-9468. Info can also be shared anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

The smallest detail could make all the difference – and bring closure to a family much in need of it.