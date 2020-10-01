Long before protesters took to the streets this summer demanding change in the way communities are policed, José Garza was calling for the same thing as a leader of the Workers Defense Project, and then as a candidate for Travis County District Attorney.

His focus on addressing the imbalances in our judicial system make Garza, the Democratic nominee, the clear choice for district attorney in the Nov. 3 election.

Garza brings a fresh sense of urgency to addressing police misconduct. In cases where an officer is accused of using excessive force, Garza has pledged to bring the matter to a grand jury within 30 days to see if criminal charges are warranted, or provide public updates every 15 days if that deadline can’t be met. Such timeliness is badly needed in cases that put entire communities on edge. Whatever the grand jury decides, we urge Garza to ensure a full report is made to the public about the case.

Garza has also promised a victim-centered approach in sexual assault cases. We still believe outgoing District Attorney Margaret Moore, whom we supported in the Democratic primary, has done more on this issue than her critics acknowledge. But Garza says he will repair the office’s damaged relationships with victims’ advocates and make better use of expert witnesses to successfully prosecute these difficult cases.

Garza’s pledge to not prosecute drug possession cases under a gram is controversial — but imminently sensible. Studies and decades of experience with the War on Drugs have proven that fines and incarceration do not cure addiction. Lack of prosecution must not mean indifference to the scourge of drug abuse, however: Our community must provide greater opportunities for people who need treatment.

Republican nominee Martin Harry argues that district attorneys must enforce all laws, not pick and choose. In practice, though, district attorneys make these judgment calls all the time, in deciding how to allocate limited resources or when to seek justice through diversionary programs.

We urge Garza to resist the lure of largely symbolic and fruitless fights with Texas GOP leaders, and keep his focus on tangible reforms for the people of Travis County. The District Attorney’s Office has a $27 million budget, about 240 employees and the mandate to prosecute the most serious crimes in Travis County. Ultimately the DA’s goal is to help keep Travis County safe, and that job demands collaboration with other agencies and a willingness to try new approaches. Garza is best suited for the task and deserves voters’ support for the job.