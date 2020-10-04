AJ Media Editorial Board

Former Texas Tech basketball great Andre Emmett’s life was tragically cut short more than a year ago, but his memory will continue to live on thanks to the efforts of a handful of groups collaborating to build a basketball court in his name.

The Andre Emmett Dream Court became reality in part through the cooperative efforts of the City of Lubbock and the Culver Foundation. The court will be located at Duran Park (26th Street and Kewanee Avenue) near the J.T. & Margaret Talkington Boys & Girls Club.

The Lubbock City Council approved the location late last month. It also unanimously approved a license agreement with Nancy Lieberman Charities for the right to place the basketball court at that location. With the approvals, the court is expected to be completed in 90 days.

For those who may not recall, the 37-year-old Emmett was shot and killed in Dallas on Sept. 23, 2019. According to police there, he was held up at gunpoint while sitting in his vehicle. According to previous reporting on the case, Emmett was robbed of a Rolex watch and other jewelry. Then, as he ran away from the alleged perpetrators, he was shot in the back. Two men were indicted on capital murder charges last December, and a third man was arrested just more than a week ago and also charged with capital murder.

Emmett, a star at Dallas Carter High School, became an all-America player for the Red Raiders and a member of the program’s first Ring of Honor class. Off the court, he was remembered as a devoted father to his two daughters who was kind and compassionate in his dealings with others. His sudden, senseless death hit the Red Raider athletic family hard.

"I know Andre’s family is very appreciative of the City of Lubbock and the Culver Foundation, who stepped up to put this court together in Andre’s name," Red Raider head coach Chris Beard said in our recent story. "I know this personally would have meant a lot to Andre."

A similar court in Emmett’s memory was dedicated in Dallas last month at the YMCA in Oak Cliff.

At Tech, Emmett competed for two of Tech’s most accomplished coaches, James Dickey and Bob Knight, from 2001-2004. He was a four-year starter for the Raiders who averaged almost 18 points per game in conference play. He left the Red Raider program as its all-time leading scorer after compiling 2,256 points. Texas Tech athletics honored Emmett last February during a game against Texas at United Supermarkets Arena. Tech sold shirts at that time to help raise funds for the Emmett court.

"He told me all the time that he took a lot of pride being from Dallas, Texas, but he also took a lot of pride being a Texas Tech graduate," Beard said.

From Tech, Emmett moved on to the NBA. He was the 35th overall selection by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2004 NBA Draft and was subsequently traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. He played in the league for two seasons, splitting time with the Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets and then playing overseas.

The Emmett Court will serve as a reminder of someone who left a special mark on the Red Raider basketball program while providing lots of memories during his playing days at all levels of competition.

"The City of Lubbock, through its Parks and Recreation Department, is partnering with Nancy Lieberman Charities, Texas Tech University, and the Culver Foundation, to promote the sport of basketball, community, and police and community relations, through the installation of the Andre Emmett Dream Court to be located in Duran Park," according to information from the city.

Lieberman, an extremely gifted former basketball player in her own right as a hall of famer and two-time Olympian, developed a friendship with Emmett. According to the agreement, Nancy Lieberman Charities will provide equipment and installation for the court while the city’s parks and rec department will maintain it.

We commend the city and the Culver Foundation on their roles in helping make the Andre Emmett Dream Court a reality. We hope it serves as a place of community and remembrance as well as a place of healing and where dreams might come true.