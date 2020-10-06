Voters have their choice of two strong candidates to serve as the next City Council member from Southeast Austin’s District 2.

No doubt one of them — David Chincanchan, a longtime political activist and former chief of staff for Council Member Sabino "Pio" Renteria — would hit the ground running at City Hall.

But we urge voters to consider health policy advocate Vanessa Fuentes as the better replacement for outgoing Council Member Delia Garza. Fuentes brings an outsider perspective and a willingness to challenge the groupthink that sometimes seizes the council — both traits that could serve District 2 well.

Fuentes and Chincanchan are similarly focused on addressing affordability, flooding, transportation, access to healthy foods and health care. Either one would be an effective advocate for District 2, an area with some of the highest COVID-19 cases in the city and the most shootings by Austin police officers in 2018.

In speaking with the candidates, though, we were impressed by Fuentes’ candor on City Hall’s shortcomings. Fuentes, who helped organize free distribution events of masks and other protective equipment months into the pandemic, noted the city was slow to provide those resources itself.

She agreed with the council’s decision last year to stop ticketing homeless people for living on the streets, but said the city failed to have additional support ready when it lifted the camping ban.

"I would have insisted that we had firm timelines with clear accountability measures to go along with major investments in helping our unhoused neighbors," she told us.

Community activist and boxer Casey Ramos and pedicab driver Alex Strenger round out the field for the District 2 seat, which is being vacated as Garza becomes the next Travis County Attorney. Garza championed numerous important causes in her six years on the council, but most importantly she served as an equity compass, guiding the council’s discussions to consider the needs of underserved and overlooked Austinites.

Her departure creates a critical opening for a new voice on the council, and voters face a tough choice. But in our view, Fuentes’ fresh perspective gives her the edge.

The Statesman’s endorsements in other council races are:

District 4: Council Member Greg Casar. The council’s leading urban progressive has made Austin better. Casar led the push for the largest affordable housing bond in city history (2018), worked to end the juvenile curfew and decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana, and championed the "Fair Chance" hiring ordinance that prevents employers from screening out job applicants by asking up front about criminal convictions.

At times, we wish Casar’s good intentions were matched by better planning. Consider his efforts to end the homeless camping ban, pass a paid sick leave ordinance (later struck down in court), and cut Austin police funding this year to invest in other priorities, such as mental health services and a family violence shelter. Casar was bound to face opposition. But he could have been more effective if he had meaningful discussions with critics and clearer communication with the public.

Still, Casar is clearly committed to moving Austin forward. He has fought for tenants trying to hold onto their housing, and against Senate Bill 4, a 2017 measure targeting undocumented immigrants.

Casar, who is seeking a third term in this North Austin district, is the obvious choice over environmental engineer Louis Herrin III and licensed massage therapist Ramesses II Setepenre.

District 6: Council Member Jimmy Flannigan. This Northwest Austin council member serves as the fiscal conscience of the dais. Come budget time, Flannigan reminds his colleagues they don’t have to max out the tax rate, and they might even want to set aside some money in reserve, or at least not dip into reserves now.

The rest of the council rarely agrees. But we appreciate Flannigan, who has voted against two of the past four city budgets, speaking up for weary taxpayers. We urge District 6 voters to give him a second term on the council.

There is a lot of overlap in the views of Flannigan’s three challengers: home health care manager Mackenzie Kelly, OB/GYN Dr. Jennifer Mushtaler and consultant Dee Harrison. Kelly makes the strongest case that Austin failed to provide the needed services after lifting the homeless camping ban, and that the city should undo the budget cuts to the Austin Police Department that Flannigan championed.

We, too, remain frustrated with the pace of addressing homelessness in Austin. Flannigan, especially, put a lot of hope in Austin’s homeless strategy officer to tackle the problem, only to watch that new hire leave for family reasons last fall after just one month on the job.

But as chair of the council’s Public Safety Committee, Flannigan is leading difficult but thoughtful discussions on improving policing in Austin. Voters should allow him to continue that important work.

District 7: Council Member Leslie Pool. Two years ago, as Major League Soccer-mania swept over Austin, Pool got to work examining the implications of a stadium in her North Austin district. She persuaded the council to solicit other proposals for the city-owned site, and she pushed back on the soccer club’s skimpy opening offer. Though Pool ultimately voted against the stadium, the deal improved considerably for taxpayers and neighbors because of the pressure brought by her and other critics.

Pool finds herself in the council minority as much as anyone, often because of land use decisions where she sides with preserving traditional neighborhoods. That is the chief point of contrast with her opponent, bilingual education adviser Morgan Witt. In order to provide housing that people can afford, Witt argues the city needs to allow a greater mix of housing options in neighborhoods.

Pool isn’t always right — Austin must do more to foster housing options that keep blue-collar workers and middle-class families in the city. But she raises well-reasoned counterpoints that challenge the council to consider other scenarios.

Those efforts, along with her leadership on issues related to the environment and government transparency, make Pool the clear choice for this seat.

District 10: Council Member Alison Alter. With six challengers looking to unseat Alter, West Austin voters have no shortage of alternatives. But we believe Alter’s tough-minded presence on the dais has served District 10 well.

Alter took the lead last year in demanding a sweeping independent review of APD’s sexual assault investigations. Like Pool, Alter deserves a lot of credit for spotlighting the shortcomings in the MLS deal. And while she agreed with the council’s aim last year to decriminalize homelessness, she opposed lifting the camping ban without having better rules and resources in place — a caution the council should have heeded.

Attorney and business consultant Robert Thomas offers the strongest contrast to Alter. He calls for reinstating the homeless camping ban and resuming police cadet academy classes as soon as possible. Thomas, who placed third in the 2014 race for this seat, would also be a voice for fiscal restraint.

Immigration attorney Pooja Sethi brings an impressive record of community service, including work on the mayor’s task force on systemic racism and the Office of Police Oversight Task Force. Rounding out the field are food service professional Belinda Greene, teacher and writer Ben Easton, Realtor Jennifer Virden and businessman Noel Tristan.

Plenty of options but one clear choice: District 10 voters should keep Alter.