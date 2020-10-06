Without Obamacare, it’s

back to troubled system

Congressman Roger Williams’ TV ads make him appear to support good health care for all, but as he made it clear on Hannity’s radio show, "I want to repeal Obamacare and go back to what we had." A few examples of Obamacare improvements that would be lost if Williams had his way:

– Relief for seniors who hit the Medicare prescription drug "donut hole"

– Free preventive care

– Extension of coverage for young adults

– Increased payments for rural health care providers

– And of course, providing affordable coverage for millions of those formerly unable to afford quality health care.

Do we want to go back to the troubled system we had or should we simply work to make Obamacare even better?

Steven Davidson, Georgetown

Purpose of the governor’s

ballot order is transparent

Re: Oct. 2 article, "Abbott orders counties to close multiple ballot dropoff sites."

In the wake of his embarrassing presidential debate debacle, and as he grows increasingly desperate about his reelection prospects, Trump now views creating election chaos by limiting the vote, by falsely claiming massive voting fraud and, ultimately, by threatening to refuse to accept the will of the voters as his last resort to avoid a humiliating defeat in November.

Right on cue, Gov. Greg Abbott, has jumped into the fray in support of his leader by ordering the closure of numerous locations around the state where voters can drop off their mail-in ballots, allegedly to "ensure greater transparency and … help stop attempts at illegal voting."

Let’s be truly "transparent." The only purpose of this new order is to "ensure" the president’s reelection and "stop attempts" of many Texans to fulfill their most precious civic obligation.

Dorian de Wind, Austin

Heartening to see Texans

put their politics aside

On Sept. 16, 21 bipartisan Texas congressmen introduced a resolution calling for the release of Texan Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine serving a nine-year sentence in Russian prison for a crime he did not commit.

Austin-area Rep. Michael McCaul led a bipartisan press conference with the Reed family. While Trevor’s mom spoke about the nightmare of the past 396 days, for a moment the Texas delegation put election politics aside to support the Reed family and the fight for justice.

In these difficult times for our country, it is heartening to see our representatives show humanity taking a stand against the Russian government’s attempt to use an innocent American as a political pawn.

I commend these members for their unified message, and hope it is abundantly clear to Putin that Americans stand for each other, and will not stand for this injustice against Trevor and his family.

Andi Morony, Cedar Creek

It’s Abbott who will be

remembered as a fraud

Gov. Abbott's pathetic and blatantly desperate attempt to stack the polls in favor of his preferred authoritarian candidate for president is obvious fraud.

My wife and I submitted our (age-justified) mail-in ballots on Thursday at one of the four drop-off sites in Travis County. I can personally testify that the process was exactly how else can I say it exactly like voting in person.

The authentication of each of our sealed ballots was verified not once, not twice, not three times, not four times, but five times during the process, and I had to concur with each verification. Gov. Abbott's concern about "fraud" is obviously manufactured and his action is the only fraud I see in this election.

Gov. Abbott, you are the fraud and you will be remembered in Texas history for this fraud.

John Williams, Manor

A new Texan asks,

’What country is this?’

Re: Oct. 2 article, "Abbott orders counties to close multiple ballot dropoff sites."

I just moved to Texas, and I had heard some pretty zany things about politics here. But Gov. Abbott’s voter suppression is beyond zany: It is un-American.

I had never heard that Texas was a banana republic led by an undemocratic dictator, but I guess I missed something. All the national media are pretty much asking what country Texas is. Does Abbott have no shame?

What country did I just land in? Belarus? North Korea?

Karen Porter, San Marcos