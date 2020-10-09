AGN Media Editorial Board

Amarillo and the surrounding area have one more reason to be justifiably proud after the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center was officially christened last week. The center has a sweeping mission that includes offering veteran referral services and educating visitors on military history.

The ribbon-cutting was held at its 4101 S. Georgia St. location.

The facility is connected to the already established War Memorial Park that honors Texas Panhandle military members who lost their lives in service to the country. Ceremonies included a flyover by vintage aircraft, which was arranged by the West Texas Warbird Flight Association. It also included a moving presentation of the Purple Heart medal to the Das family. Their son, Eric, made the ultimate sacrifice when he was killed during military service in Iraq in 2003.

While the center will serve a variety of purposes, its foundational principle is to ensure that no one forgets what it means to serve one’s country. The military offers incredible career opportunities, and with those comes the sobering reality of seeing action in combat. According to information provided from the center, it will house artifacts from wars throughout the country’s history and also be home to the only military chapel in the Texas Panhandle.

The center also serves as testimony to casting a vision and then breathing life into it. The seed for the idea was planted in the aftermath of Eric’s tragic death.

"Eric was really a great guy, but also really involved in kids and students, trying to help them understand why we have an Air Force and why we have a military," Bruce Das said. "Every one of these guys, everyone on the monoliths and so forth, they are heroes."

The project represents eight years of sustained effort, dedication and perseverance.

"My question to the board was we are all going to be passing on, but what are we going to be passing on to the next generation?" Bruce Das, who serves as president of the board of directors for the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center and the father of Eric Das, said in our story. "You can see the memorial and the names on there … If you come in (the center), there’s ways in which you can go deeper and deeper into the histories."

Preserving history for future generations to understand and appreciate is just one of many functions the center will fulfill in the years to come. "We’d like to have busloads of schoolkids come to be here and be presented with information so they can see for themselves," Das said of the center’s educational mission.

We congratulate those who have been devoted to bringing the center online for this special gift to the community. Military veterans are indeed heroes. Their efforts often take place half a world away, but it is through their sense of duty and patriotism that others get to enjoy everyday freedoms. Unfortunately, their heroism is all to often overlooked, taken for granted, misunderstood, or worse, simply forgotten and consigned to rarely visited scrapbooks and shoe boxes.

The center – and those dedicated to its mission – will continue to do all that can be done to make sure that doesn’t happen.