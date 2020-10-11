In an old Western movie entitled, "Cowboy," the actor Glenn Ford plays a rugged trail boss on a cattle drive who reluctantly hires a young man from the city with no experience as a drover. The young man, played by the actor Jack Lemon, begins the cattle drive with tons of idealism and a romantic notion of what it means to be a cowboy in the old West. But because of the hardship, suffering and death he encounters on the trail, he begins to take on the personality traits of the older trail boss who hired him. By the end of the drive, he’s lost his idealism and becomes cynical, angry and unfeeling. The older, wiser experienced trail boss tells him, "You haven’t gotten tough, you’ve just gotten miserable." In this statement there lies a great wisdom because adversity, hardship and suffering have a way of making us stronger or they have a way of making us unhappy.

For instance, it’s been noted by more than one spiritual writer that we grow more as human beings from the pain and suffering of our lives than we do from our greatest triumphs. It’s also been said that pain is our greatest teacher. Therefore, it stands to reason that as difficult as the circumstances of our lives may be in 2020, all of our struggles, losses and headaches have something important to teach us. Or, to put it another way, the difficulties we are living through as a society will either make us better or they will make us bitter.

The truth is, the longer the pandemic goes on, the more likely our patience and tolerance will wear thin. It’s natural to tire of all the isolation and distancing from others and the mask-wearing and protocols that seem to change from day to day. Understandably, as a society we are becoming less tolerant, less patient and as a consequence of "virus fatigue" less charitable toward one another.

To be perfectly honest, the experience of 2020 with the pandemic, civil unrest in many major cities, a serious downturn in the economy, and a number of natural disasters, hasn’t made us a stronger society but a more miserable one. And, with the national election looming in November along with what is sure to be a partisan divide over a Supreme Court vacancy, we can only brace ourselves for the uncertainty that lies ahead. While there is no single remedy for all of the problems we face in these modern times, I do believe some age old wisdom could ease some of our shared misery and help us to be more patient and tolerant with one another.

First of all, we can put into practice the Golden Rule. Almost all of the great spiritual traditions of the western world teach us to "Do unto others as we would have others do unto us." In other words, treat others as you would want to be treated. If each of us put this into practice at home, at work, at school and in our community we would do our part to help create a more just and loving society for everyone. Secondly, "Do not judge your brother until you’ve walked a mile in his moccasins." This saying attributed to the Native American tradition, teaches us to be more patient with others, bearing in mind that when others lash out in anger, there may be reasons for their behavior, we can be less critical of others when we remember that some of the reasons for their actions may be a result of the "virus fatigue" that we’re all experiencing.

Lastly, we must remember that "this too shall pass." In time, many of us will look back on the difficult experience of 2020 and discover that the hardship we endured brought about unexpected blessings in our lives. It brought us closer to those we love. It made us more grateful for our health. It helped us to value the gift of life that we so often take for granted. And, unlike the young cowboy who grew miserable on his first cattle drive, it will have made us stronger and better for having lived through it.

Monsignor David Cruz serves St. John the Baptist Church in Lubbock.