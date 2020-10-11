AJ Media Editorial Board

Citizens in the Frenship Independent School District will weigh a significant bond proposal over the next few weeks as the rapidly growing district looks to address facilities that have become increasingly stressed over the past decade.

The district has placed before voters a $299.7 million bond proposal with approximately 90% dedicated to construction and renovation costs. The big-ticket item is a second high school for the district, which carries a $165 million pricetag and would open to new students in the fall of 2024. The two high schools would share some facilities, including a football stadium, soccer field and some agricultural facilities.

There is no arguing the continued south and southwest growth of Lubbock and its corresponding impact on the FISD. According to numbers provided by the district, Frenship is recognized as one of the top 50 fastest-growing districts in the state. It now serves more than 10,000 students on 14 campuses across a 127-square-mile area.

Projections expect the trajectory to continue upward for the foreseeable future with steady growth between 2% and 5% each year. In fact, long-term growth suggests the FISD could be home to 33,000 students in 50 years.

Of course, that will be then, and this is now.

As a result, Frenship High School and Terra Vista Middle School are expected to reach capacity by 2023. FISD officials are working to stay in front of the growth and say now is the time for a historic moment in the district’s history. In addition to a second high school, the proposal calls for the construction of a fourth middle school and a ninth elementary.

The proposed package also includes renovations to Frenship High School, repurposing two existing facilities, renovating existing elementary facilities and devoting money to safety and security enhancements as well as other critical infrastructure needs. This is not a case of if you build it, they will come. They are already there – with many more arriving sooner and later.

The request is huge, but so is the need. District officials have invested a lot of time into arriving at this moment. They have enlisted the help of the community in putting together a long range planning committee to examine needs and make recommendations. They have taken care of the due diligence required for a project of this magnitude, and they believe this is the proper time to address student needs that will not diminish.

We agree, and we encourage citizens to vote yes regarding this proposition. The extended early voting period begins Tuesday, Oct. 13 and continues through Oct. 30. The general election is Nov. 3. Originally, the proposal was to be on the ballot last May, but the ongoing pandemic led to the election being canceled.

Local officials were given several options on such items, including placing them on the November ballot, which trustees voted to do earlier this year. The FISD item will be at the end of a long ballot, and voters are urged to make sure they have completed all items.

The impact on property tax is $1.4281 per $100 valuation, meaning the monthly impact on the average homeowner is $1.12 per $100,000 valuation or $13.44 per year. According to information provided by the district, the average home value the Frenship ISD is slightly more than $190,000.

If approved, the new middle school ($38 million cost) is expected to open in the fall of 2023. The conversion of the existing ninth grade center into Frenship Middle School would be finished by the fall of 2024, and the doors to the new elementary ($28 million cost) would open the following year.

District officials don’t have to look far to see what’s in the near future as far as student population is concerned. The current seventh-grade class comprises just more than 900 students while the current eight-grade class is right around the same number. And there are large class numbers behind them.

The pandemic has brought with it a lot of economic uncertainty, which FISD officials recognize and appreciate. However, new home and commercial construction are bustling in those parts of Lubbock, which is a good thing. Regardless of economic conditions, though, the students are still coming to Frenship ISD.

This is a decision that will impact the next 50 years in the life of the district. The time to address these pressing needs is now. This is an investment in the future of a community and a school district, but it is much more than that – it is an investment in young people and making sure they are equipped to be successful in the future.