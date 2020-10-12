At least the governor was

upfront about suppression

To Gov. Abbott:

While I disagree with your decision to make it harder for those of us with medical challenges to vote, I appreciate your transparency.

Many politicians would try to hide attempts to suppress the vote, but at least you've done it openly for all to see. Throwing up barriers for others with physical challenges when you have your own takes serious reactionary chutzpah. Like when you blocked cities' and counties’ enforcement of mask mandates until COVID-19 deaths forced you to give in. Consideration for party first, democracy and lives last.

Jack Bowen, Fort Worth

Fable has special meaning

for the current White House

Seventy-plus years ago, my grandmother read to me from a book of "Aesop’s Fables." After each story she would discuss with me the meaning and the moral of the tale.

Learning those lessons has given me lifelong guidelines on interpersonal dealings. These days I have found myself thinking back upon two of those fables which seem to be especially applicable. "The Fox and the Crow" shows what can happen when sly flattery plays upon preening vanity.

But even more apropos is "The Boy Who Cried Wolf." If ever there was a fable appropriate to the denizen in the White House and this administration, which is rife with lies, resulting in total distrust of anything the administration says, this story is spot on.

Ben Liles, Salado

Printing T-shirts was

insulting to Ginsburg

The National Republican Senatorial Committee has shown its true colors and its total disrespect and contempt for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and for everyone one else who so greatly admired her. The woman’s funeral was not yet conducted when the NRSC began printing T-shirts with "Notorious ACB" on them. What an insult to Ginsburg!

Amy Coney Barrett will never fill her shoes or her T-shirt. Barrett will be notorious but never in the good way that Ginsburg was. She will be known for taking away our health care, women's rights and voting rights, and taking the country sharply in a radical right-wing direction.

Gary Tracy, Austin

Renters and landlords

urgently in need of relief

I am outraged that Congress has been unable to come to an agreement on the HEROES Act.

Where is the urgency for the millions of Americans still suffering through the worst economic crisis in a century?

The situation for American renters and landlords is particularly dire. Economist Mark Zandi estimates that renters already owe $25 billion in back rent, which could grow to $70 billion by the end of the year. Without help, unemployed renters and their landlords will continue to accumulate bills they cannot pay. While the House of Representatives has proposed substantial rental assistance, the Senate has done nothing.

Families struggling to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table should not be left to face this crisis alone. I urge our members of Congress and the president to get their priorities straight and pass a strong COVID-19 relief bill ASAP that includes at least $100 billion in rental assistance for the coming year.

We need to urge Texas senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to use their power to protect Texas' most underserved communities now.

Staci Bishopp, Austin

A ’tough balancing act’

for St. David’s HealthCare

Re: Oct. 4 article, "St. David’s Foundation grants $6.5 million in coronavirus relief" and May 23, 2019 article, "St. David’s HealthCare buys rights to Austin FC training facility, practice jerseys."

St. David’s Foundation is to be commended for its grants to area nonprofits whose excellent and necessary work is supported by the foundation’s generosity, which totaled about $32 million this year. According to the Oct. 4 article, "The money for all ... grants comes from the earnings of St. David’s HealthCare that are then reinvested in the community through the foundation."

Interestingly, Major League Soccer’s privately held, for-profit, professional Austin Football Club, is also a beneficiary of St. David’s largesse: In May 2019, St. David’s HealthCare purchased naming rights to the team’s practice facility and was Austin FC’s first major corporate partner.

Apparently, the philanthropic work of the foundation, and St. David’s Healthcare’s support of Austin FC, is funded by the patients and insurance companies who purchase medical care from St. David’s system. Use health care revenue to support good work in the community? No doubt that’s a tough balancing act.

The Rev. Robert J. Karli, Austin