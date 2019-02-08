The Calallen Wildcats are headed back to Whataburger Field this high school baseball field.

The 2019 Kleberg Bank College Classic and 18 high school contests comprise the spring slate at Whataburger Field, the Corpus Christi Hooks announced recently.

The high school calendar boasts five doubleheaders, including the Feb. 18 lid-lifter of Moody vs. Ray and Robstown vs. Gregory-Portland.

Calallen is playing the championship game of its annual tournament at Whataburger on Saturday March 2.

Later in the season,Tuloso-Midway is facing Flour Bluff on the field on Friday, March 15.

Calallen and Tuloso-Midway are playing there on Friday, March 22.

High school general admission seating goes on sale at the Whataburger Field Box Office each game date at 9 a.m. Make gameday purchases by phone at (361) 561-HOOK (4665).

This year's Kleberg Bank College Classic, which runs February 21-24, includes Ohio State, BYU, Oral Roberts, and host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

"Whataburger Field is the baseball capital of South Texas," Hooks General Manager Wes Weigle said. "The caliber of high school play in the Coastal Bend is the national standard and the Islanders are once again bringing an exciting field to the ballpark. We are delighted to host these student-athletes, coaches, and their families."

The 15th season of Hooks Baseball begins Thursday, April 4 at Whataburger Field as the San Diego Padres' new Double-A affiliate, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, come to town.

2019 Whataburger Field High School Schedule

Monday, February 18 - $5.50/$3.50 ages 4-18

Moody vs. Ray, 5:30 p.m.

Robstown vs. Gregory-Portland, 1 hour after completion of 1st game

Saturday, March 2

Calallen Tournament Championship, 11 a.m. - $5.50/$3.50 ages 4-18

MIRA's Tournament Semifinal, 2 p.m. - $6.50/$4.50 ages 4-18

MIRA's Tournament Semifinal, 5 p.m.

MIRA's Tournament Championship, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5 - $5.50/$3.50 ages 4-18

Moody vs. Veterans Memorial, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 8 - $5.50/$3.50 ages 4-18

IWA vs. John Paul II, 7 p.m.

Monday, March 11 - $5.50/$3.50 ages 4-18

Ray vs. King, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13 - $5.50/$3.50 ages 4-18

Carroll vs. Veterans Memorial, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 15 - $5.50/$3.50 ages 4-18

Tuloso-Midway vs. Flour Bluff, 5:30 p.m.

Rockport-Fulton vs. Orange Grove, 1 hour after completion of 1st game

Saturday, March 16 - $5.50/$3.50 ages 4-18

Moody vs. Carroll, 5:30 p.m.

Veterans Memorial vs. King, 1 hour after completion of 1st game

Tuesday, March 19 - $5.50/$3.50 ages 4-18

Alice vs. Gregory-Portland, 5:30 p.m.

King vs. Moody, 1 hour after completion of 1st game

Friday, March 22- $5.50/$3.50 ages 4-18

Miller vs. Ray, 5:30 p.m.

Calallen vs. Tuloso-Midway, 1 hour after completion of 1st game