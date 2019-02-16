HAYS COUNTY - With two wins in two nights, Austin High advanced to the Class 6A bi-district round of the boys basketball playoffs.

But a spot in the postseason certainly didn't come easy, especially during a tense 57-49 win over Lehman Friday at Hays Consolidated High School that sealed the Maroons' playoff berth.

Austin High, Del Valle and Lehman all finished tied for fourth in District 25-6A. Lehman won the coin flip and earned a spot in Friday's game, here the Lobos played the winner of the Austin High vs. Del Valle game Thursday. The Maroons knocked off Del Valle, 70-62; 24 hours later, Austin High (15-15) held off Lehman's furious fourth-quarter rally to earn a playoff meeting with Cibolo Steele in the opening round of the playoffs.

"It's crazy. Until Tuesday night, we didn't know if there was going to be a tie at all, or a two-way tie, or a three-way tie," said Austin High coach Brad Ingram. "And then we didn't know who was going to play who or where. The kids have had very minimal practice. We watched film and talked through some things. They just responded so well."

Austin High seniors Josh Jones and Calvin Williams led all players with 27 points and 12 points, respectively. The pair combined to score 15 of Austin High's 16 fourth-quarter points, including a combined 13 of 14 from the foul line.

"Josh Jones and Calvin Williams have been starting for three years," said Ingram, who starts four seniors. "They've been in a lot of these games. They understand what it takes."

Jones, who drilled four 3-pointers and shot 11 of 12 from the foul line, agreed with his coach.

"I didn't want this to be my last game," he said. "It came down to who had more fight and who played smarter at the end."

Lehman controlled the pace early, leading by as many as seven points (11-4) as Oscar Montalvo scored five quick points. The Maroons, however, settled down and pulled within 14-11 after the first quarter and took their first lead at 18-17 on Jones' first three pointer of the game.

Leading 27-25 at intermission, Austin High scored the first 10 points in the second half and built a 39-25 lead that remained in double digits at 41-31 after three quarters.

Increasing its trademark defensive pressure to force Austin High into repeated turnovers, Lehman wasted no time getting back in the game. The Lobos unfurled an 11-4 run led by Zack Harris (10 points) to pull within 45-42 on Cameron Jones' 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 7 seconds remaining. But it was too little, too late. Austin High managed to hold on, converting 11 of 12 free throws down the stretch.

"It was nerve-wracking," Ingram said. "We knew Lehman was going to bring pressure. That's what they're good at."

For the Lobos (16-16), it was a bitter finish to what proved to be a satisfying season under second-year coach Steven Pinchback. Lehman compiled seven district wins and out itself in position for a playoff spot after going 11-22 and 2-10 a year ago.

"We're leaps and bounds from where we were," said Pinchback, who is optimistic about next year considering Lehman will lose only two seniors - including one senior starter, Jones. "The players are learning how to compete and how to be a good program. People used to laugh at Lehman. I promise you, they don't laugh at Lehman anymore."