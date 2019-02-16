It's literally and figuratively been a long road for West Texas A&M senior guards Gach Gach and Brandon Hall to get to this point, but for everyone involved, it's been worth the trip.

The record speaks for itself this season, as Gach and Hall are featured players for the Buffs, who are ranked No. 5 in the nation, sport a 24-3 mark and lead the Lone Star Conference with a 13-1 record. When the Buffs host Texas A&M-Kingsville (10-11, 6-7) at 4 p.m. today at First United Bank Center, Gach and Hall will be recognized, along with Ryan Quaid, as part of Senior Day as they try to avenge their lone LSC loss of the season.

While Gach and Hall have put up solid statistics this season, along with Quaid, they've served as anchors in a starting lineup which also includes two freshmen.

"When you have good seniors leadership it just makes a world of difference," WT coach Tom Brown said. "Going to the Final Four last year, that will pay dividends."

Gach was a key member of the most successful squad in school history and has continued to be a major contributor this season, starting all but one game for the Buffs. He's averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds a game.

At 6-foot-4, Gach is one of WT's bigger players and as a junior earned a reputation as a top defender as much of the offensive spotlight went to David Chavlovich, the school's all-time leading scorer and Jordan Evans, both since graduated. Gach's offensive role this season has expanded.

"Last year I could shoot and score but for the team to be successful I had to guard the other team's best player day and day out," Gach said. "I knew I had to score more this year. I love my role and I'm trying to do whatever it takes to win a game."

Gach isn't shy about doing dirty work, even though he's consistently scoring in double figures. When he doesn't, he usually leads the Buffs defensively as a rebounder and even a shot blocker.

Brown sees Gach as an example for WT's younger players.

"I hope every player learns from what Gach can do," Brown said. "You have to be a smart player to play defense. His four-year college career is really good. He's not just a shooter."

In two years at WT, Gach has a 56-7 record. He's gotten used to winning and enjoys the challenge of living up to that every game.

"We're preparing ourselves to have to play the top teams every night," Gach said. "I love when teams come in here and all week they say they want to knock us off. It just focuses us more."

Such an attitude is likely genetic for Gach. His parents came to the U.S. in 1996 to escape the civil war in Sudan, and Gach was born in Rochester, N.Y.

The family eventually settled in Austin, Minn. and Gach played for two years at North Dakota State College of Science before transferring to WT. Basketball talent runs in the family, as his younger brother Both plays at the University of Utah.

Traditional names aren't used often in the Gach family either. As the middle of seven children, the WT guard's full name is Gach Tut Gach, as he was named after his grandfather, Gach, and his father (not the Egyptian boy king) Tut.

"Everybody in my family has unique names," Gach said.

Most of that family will be coming to see him play today for the first time during Senior Day. It will be the perfect cap to his WT home career.

"The experience here has been great," Gach said. "My family will be coming down and it will be great to have them see me play. I couldn't imagine playing for a better coaching staff. They really let me be me."

Hall also took a roundabout way to WT, even though he started closer to Canyon. He was actually high school teammates with Chavlovich at Arlington Bowie and played at Emporia State in Kansas before he decided he wanted to transfer after last season.

After putting his name in the transfer portal, Hall saw that WT would be an appropriate fit for him.

"This was one of the few schools that stood out to me," Hall said. "I really enjoyed the culture of winning here and I wanted to get closer to home. I also have a lot of family up here."

Hall says he has some extended family in Amarillo, including a grandparent, so he knew he'd have some friendly faces in the stands for home games. And he's been right at home with the Buffs.

The Buffs haven't missed a beat with Hall at point guard, as he's averaging 11,6 points a game and leads the team with 94 assists.

"Brandon Hall has the ball in his hands a lot and that dictates where the ball goes," Brown said. "If you look at his assist-to-turnover ratio, it's excellent. He makes a lot of good decisions. To me, he's a team-first guy."

Even though he's only 5-11, there have been games this season where Hall has led the Buffs in scoring, assists and rebounding. There are obvious parallels between Hall and Chavlovich, who was similar in size but didn't let that prevent him from being one of the greatest players in WT history.

While Hall hasn't necessarily tried to fill Chavlovich's shoes, he does see him as a role model.

"He just always had a work ethic," Hall said. "I was happy to see him do great here. He helped come in here and change the culture.

"I just came in and wanted to be the player I was. I just want to be the best version of Brandon Hall."

That has been plenty good for the Buffs. Hall has started every game for the Buffs this season and leads the team in minutes played with 845.

Fellow seniors Gach and Quaid were established starters, so Hall and freshman guards Qua Grant and Joel Murray had to fit into the system to help sustain the team's success. Hall says the transition has been nearly seamless.

"That's what you want to do when you transfer," Hall said. "I watched film on all these guys I knew I was going to play with and coach Brown told me I'd fit right in. It's been a fun ride but it's not finished. We've enjoyed a lot of success and we want to enjoy a lot more from here on out."

If what's happened so far is any indication, Gach and Hall should enjoy today as well.

Lone Star Conference Standings

Team;Conference;Overall

West Texas A&M;13-1;24-3

Texas A&M-Commerce;11-3;19-5

Angelo State;9-4;16-6

Tarleton;9-5;19-6

Eastern New Mexico;8-6;11-11

Texas A&M-Kingsville;6-7;10-11

UT Permian Basin;5-8;12-11

Cameron;4-10;8-16

MSU Texas;3-11;7-17

Western New Mexico;1-12;4-16

Today's games

Texas A&M-Kingsville at West Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

MSU Texas at UT Permian Basin, 4 p.m.

Angelo State at Eastern New Mexico, 5 p.m.

Cameron at Western New Mexico, 5 p.m.