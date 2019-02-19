The Alice Lady Coyotes won three and lost three at the Medina Valley Panthers softball tournament this past weekend.



Alice began the tournament Thursday with a 7-2 loss to Hondo and a 4-1 loss to Medina Valley. Sarina Cantu was 3-for-3 and Sam Hinojosa and Meaghan Molina were 2-for-3 against Hondo. Molina and Layla Rodriguez had Alice’s only hits against Medina Valley.



The Lady Coyotes returned Friday and beat San Antonio Highlands, 4-3, and San Antonio Churchill, 8-1. Against Highlands, Cantu was 3-for-3. Hinojosa and Molina were 2-for-3 and Hailey Garza was 2-for-2. Hinojosa, Cantu and Maylynn Saenz were 2-for-3 against Churchill.



On Saturday, the Lady Coyotes lost to Corpus Christi Moody, 2-0. Hinojosa and Saenz had Alice’s hits. The Lady Coyotes finished the tournament with a 13-5 win against San Antonio McCollum. Kayla Escobar was 3-for-3. Hinojosa, Cantu and Rodriguez were each 2-for-3. Hannah Rodriguez was 2-for-2.



Hinojosa completed the weekend as an all-tournament selection.



The Lady Coyotes’ season record improved to 3-4.



Alice was on the road Tuesday night against Laredo United. The Lady Coyotes’ next road game is next Tuesday against Laredo United South.