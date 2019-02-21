On the heels of the program's first ranking in six years, the Texas Tech softball team will look to keep its winning ways going.

On Thursday, the Red Raiders are set to take on No. 13 Arizona State (3 p.m.) and Long Beach State (10:30 p.m.) are part of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif.

Texas Tech, which has jumped out to a 10-0 mark in the first two weeks of the season, earned a No. 23 ranking from USA Today/NFCA DI Top 25 Coaches Poll and No. 25 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll — its first foray into the national rankings since 2012.

The Red Raiders are scheduled to take on the Japan National Team in a 10 p.m. Friday exhibition game before taking on No. 17 Oregon (2 p.m. Saturday), San Diego State (10 p.m. Saturday) and No. 5 Washington (1:30 p.m. Sunday) to close out its run of play.

Arizona State, Oregon and Washington qualified for the Women's College World Series last season.

Wayland Baptist indoor track

Tre Hinds is racking up the awards.

For the second time in three weeks, the two-time defending NAIA champion in the indoor 600 was chosen Wednesday as the NAIA Men's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week.

Earlier this week, Hinds was selected as the Sooner Athletic Conference Men's Track Athlete of the Week following a stellar effort the Matador Qualifier hosted by Texas Tech last weekend.

The senior turned in the fifth-fastest collegiate 600 meter run at any level when he clocked in at one minutes, 15.78 seconds. The mark broke his own school record and eclipsed the NAIA national meet record and set a new national mark for Hinds' home country of Barabados.