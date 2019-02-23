It's within the reach of the West Texas A&M Buffs this afternoon. All they have to do is grasp it.

After 11 straight wins, the Buffs, ranked No. 4 in the nation, can clinch their second straight outright Lone Star Conference title this afternoon. They'll face a challenge in doing so, though, as they'll travel to the only other team who has a chance to share it with them, Texas A&M-Commerce, for a 4 p.m. tip-off.

WT (26-3, 15-1 LSC) is in a position to do so thanks to a Thursday victory on the road, as the Buffs beat Tarleton 81-65 to clinch no worse than a share of the LSC title.

It was a significant win in more ways than one. Senior Ryan Quaid had a game-high 23 points, which put him at No. 2 on WT's all-time scoring list, passing Martin Lattibeaudiere with 1,572 points, trailing only David Chavlovich among all Buffs.

But underclassmen also stepped up big for the Buffs. Freshmen guards Qua Grant and Joel Murray combined for 31 points and 12 steals to continue their stellar play.

"Those guys are quick, they're strong, they're not freshmen anymore," WT coach Tom Brown said. "They're playing really well for us, and I think it also helps having Gach Gach, Ryan Quaid and Brandon Hall out there kind of to solidify and have our guys lean on them a little bit. They get the steals and we finished too."

Commerce (19-5, 12-3) can mathematically still catch the Buffs, but the Lions need to win today. Unfortunately for them, they've been missing two top players, Tyree Robinson and Reggie Reid who have both been out with injuries.

Still, Commerce has stayed in contention and that impresses Brown.

"Sometimes when you lose some guys some other guys can step up and they've got good players," Brown said of the Lions. "It's not just one guy or two guys. You can lose a guy here or there. I heard Reid might be back, but whether he's back or not, hopefully we'll be up for the challenge."

The two teams met in Canyon on Jan. 17, and the Buffs dominated in the second half of an 87-66 victory. Hall had a game-high 24 points and was 10-of-16 from the floor, along with five steals, nine rebounds and four assists. Murray had 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

With injury problems for Commerce, Willie Rooks has emerged offensively, averaging 14.6 points a game and has scored in double digits in 13 straight games.

Lone Star Conference Standings

Team;Conference;Overall

West Texas A&M;15-1;26-3

A&M-Commerce: 12-3;19-5

Angelo State;10-5;17-7

Eastern New Mexico;9-7;12-12

Tarleton;8-7;18-8

A&M-Kingsville;7-8;11-12

UT Permian Basin;6-9;13-12

Cameron;4-12;8-18

MSU Texas;4-12;8-18

Western New Mexico;2-13;5-17

Today's games

West Texas A&M at A&M-Commerce, 4 p.m.

Eastern New Mexico at Tarleton, 4 p.m.

UT Permian Basin at Angelo State, 4 p.m.

Western New Mexico at A&M-Kingsville, 4 p.m.