In a game of Texas Hold ‘Em, pocket aces are a poker player’s dream.

On Tuesday night at Tascosa High School, No. 25-ranked Spearman drew that hand when it mattered most.

Senior Abraham Bonilla and junior Bo Butler came through in the clutch with two key offensive rebounds with under 10 seconds remaining in the contest, and the Lynx upended No. 9-ranked Shallowater 51-48 in the Class 3, Region I quarterfinals.

“We’ve been working hard in practice to make sure we came over here and got things done,” Bonilla said. “We felt like we could play with these guys. They came out early and shot the ball well, but we obviously wanted it more.”

An emotional Butler agreed.

“Just get it done – four quarters,” Butler said. “Move this team on in the playoffs and just do the little things right. I got a little help from the big guys (on the rebound) because they tipped it out to me, and it just fell in my hands.

“I was in the right place at the right time – grabbed it and almost lost it – but at the end, we got it done. We hit the free throws we needed, and now we’re cutting down the net.”

The Lynx victory would not have happened without a big defensive stop that led to Bonilla’s and Butler’s last-second heroics. With its crowd stomping and chanting, Spearman squad was able to hold the Mustangs from scoring with 29 seconds left and the game tied at 48.

That’s when Bonilla was fouled at the 10-second mark and went to the free-throw line with a chance to put his team ahead. He hit the first free throw to give the Lynx a 49-48 advantage, and then Butler and his teammates put on a team display of pure effort.

Bonilla missed the second free throw, but Spearman fought and clawed for the rebound. Butler, after a scrum to secure the ball, was able to corral it and deliver it to senior Arturo Camacho with just a few seconds left.

Camacho was fouled, but missed a one-and-one free throw. Bonilla was right there, however, as he battled for the offensive board and was fouled to put the game on ice.

Bonilla hit his two free throws, and the Lynx crowd erupted in jubilation.

Spearman coach Craig Black said effort is what his team is all about.

“We’ve got kids that just find ways to make plays in big moments,” Black said. “That’s the way it has been all year, and they were able to get two big offensive rebounds at the end to seal it off. I’m real proud of them.”

After an opening fast-break layup by senior Reid Harrell, the Lynx were unable to garner the lead until the 4:03 mark in the fourth quarter – a 46-43 advantage on the heels of a 7-0 run highlighted by four points from Butler.

But Shallowater responded with five straight points to capture a 48-46 advantage, and that’s when themayhem began. Bonilla hit two free throws to knot it up at 48-48, and Spearman knuckled up and took the victory.

Abraham paced all players with 22 points and six rebounds.

Spearman will face Childress at Wayland Baptist University on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

SPEARMAN 51, SHALLOWATER 48

Spearman 7 22 35 51

Shallowater 11 23 37 48

Sp—Abraham Bonilla 22, Bo Butler 5. Sh—Josh Servantez 16, Tyler McCall 8. Records: Spearman 31-2. Shallowater 25-6.

Childress goes 2 OTs to beat Jim Ned: Childress had to go the distance and beyond against Jim Ned, as the Bobcats needed double overtime for a 51-46 victory at Stamford to set up the region semifinal showdown with Spearman.

Childress (23-8) led 30-24 at the end of the third quarter, but Jim Ned (25-6) tied it at 39 at the end of regulation and it stayed knotted 43-43 after the first overtime.

The Bobcats finally prevailed in the second extra period. Stephon Harris had a game-high 22 points for Childress.

Childress 6 21 30 39 43 51

Jim Ned 10 15 24 39 43 46

C—Stephon Harris 22, Isaiah Darter 9. JN—Dylan Bryant 18, Cade Ford 10. Records: Childress 23-8, Jim Ned 25-6.

Class 4A

Estacado routs Pampa: Lubbock Estacado turned on the offensive jets in the second quarter and Pampa never recovered, as Estacado rolled to an 84-52 win at Lubbock High.

Pampa (25-8) trailed only 15-11 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't keep up with Estacado (21-10). The Matadors outscored the Harvesters by a 29-11 margin and Pampa never got close after that.

Chase Landers led the Harvesters with 21 points and Braxton Floyd had 11. Dre Conwright and Matthew Simpson both had 21 points for Estacado, and Conwright hit six 3-pointers.

Pampa 11 22 38 52

Lubbock Estacado 15 44 70 84

P—Chase Landers 21, Braxton Floyd 11. LE—Dre Conwright 21, Matthew Simpson 21, Donald Young 11. Records: Estacado 21-10, Pampa 25-8.

Class 2A

Wellington rolls over New Deal: Wellington made a long awaited return to the Region I-2A tournament, as the Skyrockets used a staunch second half defense to throttle New Deal 66-46 at Randall.

It was a tight game in the first half, as Wellington (24-5) held a 35-31 halftime lead. But the Skyrockets held New Deal (16-3) to 15 points in the second half and took control of the game.

JoJo McKnight and John Holcomb had 15 points each to lead Wellington while Seven Wilbur added 14. D.K. Blaylock had a game-high 23 for New Deal.

Wellington 20 35 49 66

New Deal 15 31 39 46

W—JoJo McKnight 15, John Holcomb 15, Seven Wilbur 14. ND—D.K. Blaylock 23, Layton Reed 11. Records: Wellington 24-5, New Deal 16-3.

Gruver holds off Wheeler: Gruver took a big early lead then held off Wheeler in the second half for 56-48 victory at Panhandle.

The Greyhounds (15-4) led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter and 35-20 at halftime before Wheeler (28-6) rallied to make it close in the fourth quarter.

Carter Armes had a game-high 21 points for Gruver. Austin Calhoun led Wheeler with 14.

Gruver 21 35 44 56

Wheeler 7 20 35 48

G—Armes 21, Conyers 9. W—Calhoun 14, Bailey 11. Records: Gruver 15-4, Wheeler 28-6.

Class 1A

McLean holds on vs. White Deer: McLean maintained a narrow lead most of the way before finally prevailing against White Deer 56-54 in Pampa.

McLean (16-4) led by eight going into the fourth quarter, but White Deer (16-12) chipped away at it. In the end, the Tigers held on to advance.

Cayden Mann had a game-high 25 points for McLean. Kaison Vigil led the Bucks with 16 points.

McLean 22 31 46 56

White Deer 18 27 38 54

M—Cayden Mann 25, Bradley Hannon 8. WD—Kaison Vigil 16, Gage Freeman 11, Records: McLean 16-4, White Deer 16-12.