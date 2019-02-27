Conventional wisdom says it’s hard to beat a team three times in a single season. But Zach Muniz has a habit of turning conventional wisdom on its ear.

The senior guard almost singlehandedly led the Brownfield Cubs to a berth in the Region I-3A tournament with his performance in Tuesday’s regional quarterfinal at Lubbock Christian University's Rip Griffin Center. He poured in a game-high 30 points, hitting 6 of 9 on 3-pointers that he seemed to be able to shoot — and hit — from anywhere past the half-court line, and the Cubs used a big fourth quarter to pull away from District 2-3A rival Abernathy for a 71-43 victory.

“Actually, I can’t do it without my teammates,” said Muniz, who also had five rebounds, three steals and just one turnover. “If I’m open I’ve got to let if fly. You can’t get hot without shooting.”

With the win, the Cubs (22-9) advance to the regional tournament where they will face top-ranked Wall at 6 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at the Hutcherson Center in Plainview. A game like Tuesday would almost certainly put Brownfield into the regional final.

Behind the effort of Muniz, the Cubs shot 53.3 percent (8 of 15) from 3-point range and 28 of 56 (50 percent) from the field overall. But as well as the Cubs shot the ball, it was the defensive effort that stood out to head coach Steve Rhodes as his team earned its third straight win over the Antelopes (13-14) this season.

“You know, it’s not really that hard. You just have to beat them one time,” said Rhodes, whose team seemed to be able to hit a big shot every time the Antelopes got close. “And we made a good defensive stop. We would get a stop out of that and that’s what translates into getting a good shot.”

The Cubs forced 24 Abernathy turnovers and turned that into a 29-7 advantage in scoring off those miscues. Tried as they might, the Antelopes couldn’t keep up from 3-point range, either, hitting just 16 percent (4 of 25) for the game.

Muniz, though, did not do it alone. Donte Flournoy struggled early but hit some key shots late to finish with 10 points and six rebounds, and Nunie Ramirez poured in nine of his 13 points in the final quarter as the Cubs outscored the Antelopes 24-6 in the final period.

After falling behind early, the Antelopes got within 31-30 to start the second half before Brownfield answered with a 14-2 run. Similarly, the Antelopes were within striking distance midway through the fourth quarter before Brownfield put it away by ending the game on a 19-1 spurt.

“When we got to within 31-30 we figured out we had four turnovers in a row, and they got to 38-30,” Abernathy head coach Nathan Branum said. “We still hung around for quite a while, but then midway through the fourth quarter we had a similar snowball with turnovers, and they’re so good offensively and took advantage of it.”

Bryson Daily and Sagen Gonzalez led the Antelopes with 15 points each, and at different times both players put the Antelopes on their back trying to will them back into the game.

Each time, however, Muniz seemed to finish a fast-break basket or come off a screen with his quick shooting motion to hit a 3-pointer that sparked the Cubs. He went scoreless in the fourth quarter even as the Cubs pulled away, but by that time he’d done his damage and helped send his team to the regional tournament.

“We’re a defensive team,” Muniz said. “People see the scoreboard, and we score a lot of points, but our points come off our defense. It’s always about a stop first. Defense wins championships.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Zach Muniz, G, Sr., Brownfield

With his speed and a sneaky-quick jump shot, Muniz put the Cubs on his shoulders and led them to the regional tournament. He finished with a game-high 30 points and also had five rebounds and three steals in 30 minutes.

WHAT’S NEXT

Abernathy’s season ends at 13-14.

Brownfield advances to the Class 3A regional tournament this weekend at the Hutcherson Center on the Campus of Wayland Baptist University in Plainview. The Cubs will face Brock in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday.

CLASS 3A REGION I QUARTEFINAL PLAYOFF

At the Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock

BROWNFIELD 71, ABERNATHY 43

BROWNFIELD — Ramirez 6-11 0-0 13, Muniz 11-18 2-2 30, Flournoy 5-14 0-0 10, Quintanillo 0-1 3-4 3, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia 2-5 1-1 6, Johnson 2-3 1-2 5, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Acosta 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-56 7-9 71.

ABERNATHY — Keith 4-9 1-2 9, Sanchez 0-5 0-0 0, Teal 1-5 0-0 2, Daily 7-16 0-1 15, Gonzalez 5-10 2-4 15, Loredo 0-1 0-0 0, Ayers 0-0 0-0 0, N. DeAnda 1-3 0-0 2, Torrez 0-0 0-0 0, Clarkson 0-0 0-0 0, M. DeAnda 0-0 0-0 0, Bender 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 3-7 43.

Brownfield;18;13;16;24;—;71

Abernathy;7;18;12;6;—;43

3-point goals: Brownfield 8-15 (Muniz 6-9, Ramirez 1-2, Garcia 1-2, Flournoy 0-2); Abernathy 4-25 (Gonzalez 3-7, Daily 1-8, Keith 0-1, N. DeAnda 0-1, Teal 0-3, Sanchez 0-5).

Total fouls: Brownfield 16, Abernathy 11. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. Records: Brownfield 22-9; Abernathy 13-14.