The West Texas A&M baseball team made it three in a row over Lone Star Conference foe UT permian Basin getting a pair of wins on Saturday afternoon in Odessa.

The Buffs won the first game 7-4, followed by 14-0 shutout in the night cap. WT improves to 3-0 in the LSC and 16-3 overall. UTPB falls to 5-8, 0-3.

Slugger Kyle Kaufman had a big afternoon in the box for for the Buffs. Kaufman went a combined 5-9 on Saturday with four RBIs including a 3-run homer and a double.

In the late contest, Amarillo High graduate and WT left fielder Christian Loya was 2-for-2 with triple and a 3-run homer.

The Buffs got strong pitching from game two starter Zach Dixon. Dixon (2-0) went five scoreless innings, scattering three hits with eight strikeouts.

The series concludes with a single game set for 1 p.m. Sunday.



