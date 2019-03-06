The Glen Rose High School Lady Tigers dominated the three-day Llano round robin softball tournament, which concluded last weekend, with five victories.

After an 18-5 victory over Mason Thursday, the Lady Tigers reeled off three wins Friday. They topped Grape Creek 7-2, beat Early 5-1, then defeated host Llano 7-2.

On Saturday the Lady Tigers blanked Menard 15-0, then beat Sonora 12-4.

Coach Kiel Miller’s Lady Tigers improved to 13-6-1.

They were scheduled to play Friday, March 8 at home against China Spring, starting at 7 p.m. Their next game will be Monday, March 11, at Alvarado.

In the first game for Glen Rose at Llano, the win over Mason ended on the mercy rule after Glen Rose scored seven runs in the bottom of the third inning. Addison Nance threw a one-hitter, giving up five runs with seven strikeouts and two walks. Kennedy Bunt drove in four runs, Belle McDonald had three and both Kaycee Bock and Alexis Drugan had two. Taylor McKenzie went 3-for-4 with one RBI.

In their Friday morning game against Grape Creek, the Lady Tigers got three RBI each from Tatum Stegint and Nance. Stegint was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, and Nance hit a home run. Nance also pitched all four frames for the win, allowing two hits while striking out three and walking five.

The second game Friday against Early featured a three-RBI performance from Stegint, who homered. Belle McDonald doubled and drove in two runs. McKenzie pitched all six innings to get the win, striking out seven and walking just two.

In their second game Friday, the Lady Tigers out-hit Llano 10-1 as starting pitcher Taylor McKenzie gave up one hit in 2 innings before Nance worked the final two hitless frames. Nance was also a powerhouse at the plate, driving in four runs while going 3-for-3. McKenzie and Belle McDonald added on RBI each.

The Menard win ended on the mercy rule after the top of the third inning following the Lady Tigers’ eight-run first inning and seven-run second. They out-hit Menard 13-3.

McKenzie drove in three runs for SHS. Belle McDonald, Nance and Mallory Goff each posted two RBI, while Kaylee McDonald, Stegint, Bock and Drugan had one each. Belle McDonald pitched all three innings for the win, striking out four and walking none.

In their final game Saturday, the 8-run win over Sonora, Belle McDonald and Kennedy Bunt drove in three runs each for the Lady Tigers. Glen Rose had an eight-run second inning and added three in the third to negate two runs scored by Sonora in the second and third.

Bunt was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles. Nance had two RBI going 1-for-1 with a double, while Kaycee Brock had one. Three SHS pitchers combined to allow seven hits but no earned runs. Starter Taylor McKenzie was credited with the win, working two innings and striking out three while allowing two runs on four hits.