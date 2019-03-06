The Glen Rose Tigers got strong pitching performances in winning three of their five games last weekend in their annual Harley “Hogg” Sinclair Memorial Baseball Tournament.

The Tigers improved to 7-3 on the season, getting shutout victories from Jaydon Harper and Michael Watson.

On Thursday, coach James Evans’ Tigers shut out Irving Ranchview, 3-0. They split their two games Friday, beating Waxahachie Life School 5-0 before falling to Grandview by the same 5-0 score.

On Saturday after losing to Springtown, 8-4, the Tigers outscored Crawford, 8-7.

“Saturday we were a little sloppy. Thursday and Friday we played good baseball,” Evans said. “Thursday and Friday I thought we were solid all the way around.”

Evans said that in the shutout loss, the Tigers helped Grandview to a certain degree.

“We had a couple of errors that helped them,” Evans said. “We had an opportunity to score, but we couldn’t get a clutch hit when we needed it.”

Harper picked up the shutout win over Ranchview, allowing just three hits. Ashton Smith was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Watson was the winning pitcher for the Tigers against Life School, hurling a one-hitter and posting the shutout. Smith was again the top offensive performer in Glen Rose’s seven-hit attack, driving in three runs while going 3-for-4.

Smith was the winning pitcher in the win over Crawford, supported in part by Coby Riley and River Costello, who both were 2-for-3. Costello drove in two runs.

The Tigers had two games scheduled that were canceled — Thursday against Kennedale Fellowship in Grand Prairie, and Monday, March 11, against Dallas Sunset at the Texas Rangers Youth Academy. Neither game will be rescheduled.

The next action for the Tigers will be March 14-15 in a tournament in Graham.