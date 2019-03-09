Travis Trice II couldn't make a second 3-pointer in a row at the end of regulation as the Austin Spurs fell 116-113 to the Raptors 905 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Friday night.

Trice had just made a four-point play to keep the Spurs (17-26) alive, but a late dunk put them down three points with 4.7 seconds left to play. His last-second shot didn't go in.

Jordan Lloyd led all scorers with 38 points, including 16-for-16 from the free-throw line to lead the Raptors (27-18). He connected on 9 of his 15 shots from the field, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

Wade Baldwin IV added 26 for the Raptors and Derek Cooke Jr. had a double-double. Cooke scored 16 points, including the late dunk, and pulled down 14 rebounds.

Lonnie Walker IV led the Spurs with 22 points before fouling out late in the contest. Trice finished with 19 points and led the Spurs with nine assists. Drew Eubanks had a double-double for Austin, scoring 17 points to go with 12 rebounds.

The game was tied at halftime after the Spurs mounted a small comeback from trailing by 10 points after the first quarter.

The teams stayed close in a second half that featured 11 ties and 11 lead changes.

Austin next takes on the Stockton Kings on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.