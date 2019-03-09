The Alice Hub City Relays are bringing in a solid group of big and small schools in Alice Thursday.
The annual track meet in Alice’s Memorial Stadium begins at 2:30 p.m. Thursday with girls and boys field events and the 3,200-meter run. Girls and boys running events are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Aside from Alice, some of the area's big schools participating are Carroll, Ray, Moody and Tuloso-Midway. Eagle Pass and Eagle Pass Winn are also scheduled to compete in the meet. For the Eagle Pass schools, the Alice meet serves as a preview to the area meet before regionals.
Several competitive small schools are also participating, including Cuero, George West, Goliad, Mathis and London.
Alice Hub City Relays
Field events — 2:30 p.m.
Long jump
Triple jump
High jump
Discus
Shot put
Pole vault
Distance — 2:30 p.m.
3,200-meter run
Running events — 4:30 p.m.
(Event order is JV girls, JV boys, varsity girls and varsity boys)
Weight Man Relay
400-meter relay
800-meter dash
100-meter hurdles
110-meter hurdles
100-meter dash
800-meter relay
400-meter dash
300-meter hurdles
200-meter dash
1,600-meter run
1,600-meter relay
Girls teams
Tuloso-Midway (V, JV), George West (V, JV), Ray (V, JV), Santa Gertrudis Academy (V, JV), Mathis (V), Golid (V), Moody (V, JV), PPA (JV) Eagle Pass (V), Skidmore-Tynan (V), Eagle Pass Winn (V) and London (V).
Boys team
Carroll (V, JV), Tuloso-Midway (V, JV), Ray (V, JV), George West (V, JV), Santa Gertrudis Academy (VC, JV), Cuero (V), Goliad (V), Lyford (V, JV), Moody (V, JV), PPA (JV), Eagle Pass (V), Skodmore-Tynan (V), London (V).