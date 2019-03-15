The state-ranked Calallen Wildcats were efficient and opportunistic against the Alice Coyotes.



Calallen totaled 12 hits and while using a pair of pitchers to shutout Alice for a 6-0 District 29-5A victory Friday night at the Coyote Baseball Complex.



The Wildcats, ranked No. 6 in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association 5A poll, relied on starter Justin Lamkin and reliever Brent Green to keep the Coyotes’ bats relatively quiet for most of the night. Lamkin gave up only two hits while striking out two through four innings on the mound. He did allow six walks. Green entered the game in the fifth. He gave up four hits and struck out four through three innings. He allowed a pair of walks.



Bryce Balusek had an RBI single in the first to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. Calallen extended its lead in the second with an RBI double by Zach Almendarez. The Wildcats scored on a hit by Hambelton Oliver and a throwing error by the Coyotes.



Balusek batted in a run in the top of the fourth, and the Wildcats scored again in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk.



Alice had some opportunity to score throughout the game. In the bottom of the second, the Coyotes loaded the bases a single by Isai Campos and walks to Aaron Arellano and R.J. Carrillo. Lamkin took the Wildcats out of the inning by forcing a fly ball for the third out.



Jacob Guzman went five and third innings on the mound for Alice. He surrendered 10 hits and four earned runs. He struck out seven and walked one. Carrillo relieved Guzman in the sixth. He gave up two runs and struck out three while walking two.



Balusek went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Oliver was 2-for-5 with an RBI.



The Wildcats improved to 16-2 for the season and 2-0 in district. Alice is 1-1 in district play.



Alice is continuing district play against Gregory-Portland at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.