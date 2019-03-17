West Texas A&M will open spring football workouts under third-year head football coach Hunter Hughes at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning on the turf of the Buffalo Sports Park practice facility on campus.

WT will have a total of 14 practices including the spring game at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12 at the Buffalo Sports Park practice facility.

The Buffs are coming off a 6-5 season under Hughes, which was a vast improvement from his first year. WT will also be going into its brand new Buffalo Stadium. Hughes and his team usher in the new era of Buffalo football with the first ever game against Azusa Pacific in the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 7.

WT Spring Football Schedule

Tuesday: 8 a.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m.

Friday: 3:30 p.m.

Sunday: 3:30 p.m.

March 26: 8 a.m.

March 28: 8 a.m.

March 29: 3:30 p.m.

March 31: 3:30 p.m.

April 2: 8 a.m.

April 4: 8 a.m.

April 5: 3:30 p.m.

April 7: 3:30 p.m.

April 9: 8 a.m.

April 12: 3:30 p.m. (Spring game)