Fab Fives

Class 6A

1. Cedar Ridge 18-0

2. Austin 15-3

3. Hendrickson 14-4

4. Hays 15-4

5. Round Rock 11-5

Class 5A

1. Dripping Springs 21-2

2. East View 17-4

3. Elgin 16-7

4. Weiss 13-4

5. Georgetown 9-3

Class 4A

1. Liberty Hill 13-6

2. Giddings 17-6

3. Thorndale 13-5

4. Lago Vista 8-1

5. La Grange 12-8

DIAMOND NOTES: Logan Hulon struck out 14 in a complete game, no-hitter as Dripping Springs improved to 21-2 with a 5-0 win over Lockhart. Hulon walked just one as Camille Corona had three hits and Hulon and Bailey Hudgeons had two hits. Hudgeons drove in three runs as the Tigers scored four times in the third inning to take control of the contest.

Thorndale is 13-5 overall and 5-0 in district play as Riley White is hitting .452 and Emilee Baker is hitting .400 for the Bulldogs. White has driven in 27 runs while Baker has a team leading 21 runs scored and has already stolen 20 bases.

Gracy Crafts fired a 9-0 shutout, striking out 11 as the Elgin Lady Cats blanked Manor 9-0. Crafts allowed only one hit while Elgin notched 11 hits led by Morgan Hein with three hits. Hannah Reiley and Alexis Cathey each had two hits for Elgin.

Danielle Serna struck out 16 while allowing one hit as Austin improved to 15-3 by shutting out Akins 11-0. Serna swung a bit stick offensively with four hits including a double and a homerun and drove in four runs while scoring three times. Alyssa Ybarra added three hits and scored twice while Jayda Lafleur had two hits including a third-inning grand slam and finished with five RBIs. Natalie Davis, Lexie Aleman, Karina Serna and Caroline Bishop all added hits.

Lago Vista beat Manor New Tech 15-0 in five innings after beating Gateway Charter 18-2 and Blanco 14-4. Maxine Valdez threw a two-hitter as Hays improved to 15-4 by beating Lake Travis 5-0. Valdez struck out 19 in her complete game performance. Bri Gonzalez no-hit Connally as the Weiss Wolfpack won 13-1. Darelyn Harper slammed three hits and Dalia King was 2 for 2 for Weiss.

Cedar Ridge is 18-0 and ranked first in the state Class 6A Texas Girls Coaches Association poll and is currently ranked eighth nationally by MaxPreps. The Raiders' Tori McCann has 18 wins and Maddie Boldt has eight homeruns to lead a potent offense.

Hendrickson beat Round Rock 6-4 as Taylor Bachmeyer pitched and fanned nine. Mackenzi Haub had three hits and two RBIs while Mariana Torres had a pair of hits including a two-run homerun and finished with four RBIs. Robyn Hanes collected two hits for the Hawks.

East View is 17-4 under head coach Jolene Volek as freshman Keri Sanford is hitting .429 with 12 RBIs and 17 runs. The Patriots are using a pitching tandem of senior Taryn Westbrook and sophomore Bethany Garrett in the circle, combing for 17 wins and a share of first place in 18-5A.

Player of the Week

Camille Corona, Senior, Dripping Springs. The University of Texas commit was 7 for 9 as the Tigers swept Lockhart and LBJ in district 25-5A competition. Corona is hitting .634 on the season with 40 runs scored and 11 RBIs.

Games to Watch

Tuesday

Bastrop at East View, 7 p.m.

Caldwell at Giddings, 6 p.m.

Elgin at Hutto, 7 p.m.

Round Rock at Vista Ridge, 7 p.m.

Westwood at Cedar Ridge, 7 p.m.