The Amarillo High boys soccer team is moving on to the second round of the playoffs thanks to a 2-0 shutout over Aledo in the Class 5A bidistrict round at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls on Friday night.

The Sandies improve to 13-7-5 advancing to the area round of the postseason where they'll face the winner of El Paso Bel Air and Canutillo.

After a scoreless first half, the Sandies got on the board thanks to an Elmer Castro goal in the 67th minute off an assist from Andrew Briseno. Not 12 minutes later, AHS picked up some much needed insurance when Logan Newman found the back of the net, extending the advantage to 2-0.

Dax O'Hair was stellar in-net for the Sandies, stopping all four shots he faced for the shutout.

Aledo 0 0 — 0

Amarillo High 0 2 — 2

Second Half— 1, AHS, Elmer Castro (Andrew Briseno), 67th minute. 2, AHS, Logan Newman (unassisted).

Records: Aledo 11-11-1. Amarillo High 13-7-5

Boys

Class 5A

Caprock drops heartbreaker to Rider

Caprock and Wichita Falls Rider had a gruehling Class 5A bidistrict match on Friday night in Wichita Falls.

The Longhorns held a 2-0 lead only to see Rider rally to tie the game at 2-2 and force overtime. With each team scoring a goal in the overtime frame, it was Rider coming away with a 4-3 win in a shootout victory.

Caprock ends a great season at 18-7 overall while Rider advances to the area round at 20-2-3. Caprock scored the opening two goals in the first 11 minutes on scores by Cesar Hinojosa and Rolando Espinosa.

Wichita Falls was able to rally tying the game with two second half goals by Adam Canales and Ethan Havins. After Rider took a 3-2 lead in overtime, the Longhorns answered with a goal by Brenden Cisneros tying the game, 3-3 to force penalty kicks.

Caprock 2 0 1 — 3

Wichita Falls Rider 0 2 2 — 4

Rider advances by shootout win



First Half— 1, Caprock, Cesar Hinojosa (Andrue Stone), 4th minute. 2, Caprock, Rolando Espinosa (unassisted), 11th minute.

Second Half— 3, Rider, Adam Canales (Ethan Havins), 54th minute. 4, Rider, Havins (Eduardo Cerna), 63rd minute.

Overtime— 5, Rider, Cerna, (Jackson Redding), 89th minute. 6, Caprock, Brenden Cisneros (Alejandro Sanchez), 95th minute.

Records: Caprock 18-7. Wichita Falls Rider 20-2-3.

Dons season comes to an end

The Palo Duro Dons season came to a heartbreaking end on Thursday night, falling to Wichita Falls High 2-1 at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

The Dons jumped out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to a Dominique Gomez goal in the 25th minute. Palo Duro maintained that advantaged until late in the second half when the Coyotes scored a pair of goals within seven minutes of each other.

The game-tying goal came on beautiful bicycle kick by Danial Alvarez at the 71 minute mark, making it 1-1. Marco Barron than scored the eventual game-winning goal not seven minutes later.

The Dons end a solid year at 13-7-6. Wichita Falls High (14-7-4) advances to the area round.

WF High 2, Palo Duro 1

Wichita Falls High 0 2 — 2

Palo Duro 1 0 — 1

First Half— 1, Palo Duro, Dominique Gomez (unassisted), 25th minute.

Second Half— 2, WFH, Danial Alvarez (unassisted), 71st minute. 3, WHF, Marco Barron (Luis Camacho), 78th minute.

Records: Palo Duro 13-7-6. Wichita Falls High 14-7-4.

GIRLS



Class 5A

Aledo downs Amarillo High

Two second half goals gave Aledo a 3-1 win over Amarillo High in a Class 5A bidistrict game on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

The Lady Sandies season comes to an end with a 12-7-4 record. The Lady Bearcats advance to the area round improving to 17-2-5.

AHS trailed 1-0 before tying the game in the 45th minute with a goal by Madison Stokes. That's as close as the Lady Sandies would come as Aledo scored twice in the final 45 minutes.

Aledo 3, Amarillo High 1

Aledo 1 2 — 3

Amarillo High 1 0 — 1

First Half— 1, Aledo, C. Miller (G. Omelas), 20th minute. 2, AHS, Madison Stokes (Saizlee Carlton), 45th minute.

Second Half— 3, Aledo, B. Jones (unassisted), 49th minute. 4, Aledo, A. Laughley (Omelas), 57th minute.

Records: Amarillo High 12-7-4. Aledo 17-2-5.



Caprock falls to Rider

The Caprock Lady Longhorns attempt at an upset of District 4-5A champion Wichita Falls Rider came up short in the Class 5A bidistrict round, falling 3-1 at Dick Bivins Stadium on Friday.

The Longhorns opened the game with the lead on an Emorie Sautter goal at the 24 minute mark. Rider tied the game 1-1 at half, and then secured the win with second half scores by Mindy Sho Shoffit and Lily Dodson.

The Lady Longhorns season comes to an end at 10-10-3. Rider advances to the area round with a 19-4-3 mark.

Wichita Falls Rider 3, Caprock 1

Wichita Falls Rider 1 2 — 3

Caprock 1 0 — 1

First Half— 1, Caprock, Emorie Sautter (unassisted), 24th minute. 2, Rider, Mindy Shoffit (unassisted), 28th minute.

Second half— 3, Rider, Shoffit (Bragg), 74th minute. 4, Rider, Lily Dodson (Browning), 89th minute.

Records: Wichita Falls Rider 19-4-3. Caprock 10-10-3.

Region I

Boys

Class 5A

Amarillo area pairings only

Bidistrict

Wichita Falls High 2, Palo Duro 1

Amarillo High 2, Aledo 0

Wichita Falls Rider 4, Caprock 3 (Rider wins shootout)

Lubbock Cooper 5, Abilene Cooper 0

Class 4A

Canyon (15-2-3), bye

Dumas 8, Lubbock Estacado 0

San Angelo Lake View 5, Borger 4 (PK's)

Pampa (4-13-2) vs. Snyder (7-13), 4 p.m. Saturday, Lubbock Cooper HS

Girls

Region I

Amarillo area pairings only

Lubbock Coronado 4, Abilene Cooper 1

Aledo 3, Amarillo High 1

Wichita Falls Rider 3, Caprock 1

Wichita Falls High 3, Lubbock Monterey 2

Class 4A

Canyon (9-5-2), bye

San Angelo Lake View 4, Borer 1

Pampa 2, Lubbock Estacado 1

Dumas (6-15) vs. Snyder (2-14-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Lubbock Cooper HS