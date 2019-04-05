Madelyn Hoel, Jr. Frenship

After a sprained limited her production in several District 2-6A games, Hoel appears to have gotten healthy just in time to aid the Tigers to a deep playoff run.

She scored five goals to lift No. 13 Frenship to an 8-0 win in a Class 6A bi-district victory over El Paso Americas last Thursday. Her performance garnered 44 percent of the vote on the way to Female Athlete of the Week honors.

"It's really been about her being more versatile and multiple on the the field," Frenship coach Gery Joy said. "She's been a good goal scorer, but her being able to attack in different ways or from different parts of the field have made her more dangerous of a player."

Frenship is scheduled to take on El Paso Franklin in a Class 6A regional quarterfinal match set for 5 p.m. Friday in Artesia, New Mexico.

Eman Rios, So., Lubbock-Cooper

He might be young, but Rios has developed into a veteran leader for the Pirates side.

The outside midfielder/winger tallied one goal and one assist to goals to guide the Pirates to a 5-0 bi-district win over over Abilene Cooper in Class 5A play, the program's first playoff win. He accumulated 56 percent of the vote to earn Male Athlete of the Week honors.

"Stat wise, he got a goal and an assist and all over the field that day," said Lubbock-Cooper coach Trevor Burkhead, who heads up a program in its third season in varsity play. "He was tracking back and playing defense, while providing energy to the rest of his teammates. His first goal really got us going offensively."

Lubbock-Cooper dropped a 6-1 decision to El Paso Del Valle in the area round, which ended the Pirates season with an 18-6-3 mark.

"We're still pretty young and the loss hurt, but there's a bright future," Burkhead said.

Indeed, Rios has improved his offensive game while becoming a squad leader to aid Lubbock-Cooper in its upward trend on the pitch.

"As a freshman, he was definitely our best skill position player, but needed to improve in the mental aspect," Burkhead said. "With that, we feel like that's helped the rest of the team realize our best players work hard. And with that hunger following the season-ending loss, I think we'll have plenty of fuel for next year."

— Carlos Silva Jr., A-J Media