The Alice Lady Coyotes' offense was on display Friday night against the Laredo Cigarroa Lady Toros.

Alice dominated at the plate, building an early lead and then pulling away to win the District 29-5A contest in five innings, 10-0.

The Lady Coyotes had 11 hits in the game, including four doubles. Sam Hinojosa, Kayla Escobar, Maylynn Saenz and Kayla Hernandez were each 2-for-3. Hinojosa had two RBIs. However, it was a three-run home run and some late runs that pushed Alice to a 10-0 lead in the fifth for the win. Escobar ended the game with five runs batted in.

Meaghan Molina, Sarina Cantu, and Hailey Garza had a hit each.

Alice junior Layla Rodriguez was given the win.