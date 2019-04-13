BANGS — The Bangs Dragons reclaimed sole possession of fourth place in the District 6-3A baseball standings with four games to go thanks to Friday's 4-0 home victory over Hamilton.

The win for Bangs (8-10, 5-5), coupled with Dublin's (7-9, 4-6) loss at second-place Early (11-6, 8-2) allowed the Dragons to move into the fourth and final playoff position.

Brayton Wedeman and Eli Carbajal combined to toss a one-hit shutout with Hamilton (9-9, 3-7) singling off Wedeman — who stuck out five in five innings — on a two-out bunt in the third. Carbajal fanned three batters in two innings of work.

Offensively, Bangs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Kaleb Painter reached on a one-out double to left field and Wedeman followed with RBI double to left. Payton Bible delivered the third straight double, plating Wedeman, while Bible later came home on a Hamilton error.

The Dragons tacked on their final run in the third inning as Austin Hall's RBI sacrifice fly knocked in Carbajal, who reached on a double.

Bangs finished with six hits — two each by Painter and Bible and one each from Wedeman and Carbajal.

The Dragons host district leader Cisco (14-2, 9-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday as they look to continue their push for a postseason berth.