WOODROW — Rachel Kuehnle allowed just two Caprock hits as the Lady Pirates cruised to a 6-0 District 3-5A win Friday night.

McKenna Emert hit a two-run home run in the second inning to put Cooper up 4-0, and Theron Zachary added three RBI on a three-hit night.

Lubbock-Cooper will travel to Plainview on Tuesday to face the Lady Bulldogs.

FRENSHIP 10, MIDLAND LEE 0

WOLFFORTH — The Lady Tigers got off to a fast start with RBI doubles from Caroline Kerr and Torrey Hogan, followed by a home run from Qo’be Harvest, in a five-run first inning as they routed the Lady Rebels Friday night.

Hogan pitched a complete-game one-hit shutout for Frenship and added a sole home run in the second inning as the Lady Tigers improved to 7-1 in District 2-6A.

Frenship will continued 2-6A play on Tuesday at Odessa High.

PLAINVIEW 6, LUBBOCK HIGH 4

Lubbock High’s K’Lee Flores struck out 13 Lady Bulldog hitters, but Plainview came from behind for a District 3-5A win Friday night.

Plainview’s Jenna Sepeda slapped a two-RBI triple in the fourth inning to put the Lady Bulldogs up 4-3. Esmeralda Lucio pitched the complete game and earned the win for Plainview, which will face Lubbock-Cooper at home on Tuesday.

BROWNFIELD 16, ROOSEVELT 6

BROWNFIELD — Abcde Garcia had four hits and Brownfield’s offense rolled in a District 2-3A win Friday night.

Brownfield (19-12, 8-4 in District 2-3A) put up five runs in the second inning to overcome an early 2-1 deficit, with Garcia hitting a two-run double in the big inning.

Lady Cub pitcher Jalen Franco earned the win with six innings of work. Ashley Ramirez’s RBI single in the sixth gave Brownfield their 10-run lead to end the game.

Brownfield will face Denver City on Tuesday, while Roosevelt (14-10, 4-8 in District 2-3A) will face district leader Abernathy at home on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

FLOYDADA 18, CROSBYTON 3

Jose Lira went 4-for-5 batting with two runs scored and an RBI in Floydada’s five-inning, 10-run rule win over Crosbyton on Friday in Floydada.

Tied 3-3 after the first inning, the Whirlwinds produced 11 runs in the second inning and never looked back.

Luke Holcombe and Emanuel Torres each hit a double for two hits and collected two RBI for the Whirlwinds. The two also shared the team’s pitching duties, holding the Chiefs to one earned run on four hits. Holcombe racked up five strikeouts with only two walks in four hitless, scoreless innings. Torres had one strikeout and two walks.

Luke Stanaland, Landon Clark and Manny Vega had a base hit and scored the Chiefs’ runs.

Stanaland allowed eight runs - six earned - on five hits and walked four in an inning to take the loss.

SHALLOWATER 21, SLATON 0

SHALLOWATER — Caden Jackson, Rodie Fuqua and Breken Ramos combined for a three-hitter in Shallowater’s victory, which clinched a playoff spot in District 2-3A.

Shallowater (18-4-1, 10-0 in 2-3A) jumped on top with an 11-run second inning, sparked by a bases-loaded triple from Tyler Williams.

Slaton (2-8 in 2-3A) will face Idalou on Tuesday, while Shallowater will travel to Littlefield.

MONTEREY 5, PLAINVIEW 4

Nate Davila pitched two scoreless innings in relief and picked up the win as Monterey held onto a share of second place in District 3-5A with a win over the Bulldogs at Moegle Field.

Braden Benton’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth broke a 4-4 tie for the Plainsmen, who improved to 9-4 in District 3-5A.

Plainview’s Harlan Schafer stroked an RBI single in the top of the sixth to tie things up before Benton’s game-winning hit.

Monterey will travel to a road game at Amarillo Palo Duro on Tuesday. Plainview (5-7 in 3-5A) will be at home Tuesday against Canyon Randall as the Bulldogs seek to keep their playoff hopes alive.

NEW DEAL 11, HALE CENTER 5

HALE CENTER — The Lions put up five runs in the top of the first inning, sparked by Kyler Reed’s two-RBI double, and held off the Owls for a District 3-2A win Friday night.

Jett Whitfield picked up the win after giving up four runs on just three hits, while Jorge Juarez added two scoreless innings in relief. Aaric Mares added a two-run triple in the fifth inning as the Lions added to their lead.

Hale Center’s Ayden Rogers and Brady Branson had RBI singles in the third inning to pull the Owls within 6-2.

The Lions will be at home Tuesday against Lockney, while Hale Center will face Springlake-Earth on the road.

CORONADO 2, LUBBOCK HIGH 1

Coronado’s Landry Watson and Lubbock High’s Maximus Hernandez locked up in a pitcher’s duel Friday, with the Mustangs pulling out the win to remain tied with Monterey for second place in District 3-5A.

The Westerners went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Hernandez that scored Brandon Smith. Coronado’s Layden White tied things up in the second inning with an RBI single, and the Mustangs took their 2-1 lead in the third on a sacrifice fly by Watson that scored Zach Swindell with the go-ahead run.

Coronado (9-4 in District 3-5A) will face Lubbock-Cooper on Tuesday, while Lubbock High (3-9 in 3-5A) will travel to Amarillo on Tuesday to face Caprock.

FRENSHIP 8, AMARILLO TASCOSA 4

AMARILLO — Peyten Kennard drove in three runs for the Tigers in their District 2-6A win Friday.

Kennard’s two-RBI double in the third inning scored Brennan McFarland and Jacob Gutierrez as the Tigers took a 2-0 lead. The Tigers would score six runs in the inning, and Colton Brown earned the win, allowing four runs in six innings before reliever Riley Robinson closed things out with a scoreless seventh inning.

Frenship (17-8, 6-4 in District 2-6A) remained one game behind district leader Midland Lee and will face Midland High on Tuesday in Midland.

HEREFORD 5, LEVELLAND 0

HEREFORD — The Loboes dropped their fifth straight District 3-4A game Friday in a loss to the Whitefaces.

Straton Dobson took the loss for Levelland (1-5 in District 3-4A), which managed just five hits against Hereford starter Carson Altman.

Mike Estrada had two of Levelland’s five hits.

Levelland will take on Lamesa on Tuesday. The Loboes and Golden Tornadoes will face each other in the two teams’ final regular season games with Levelland and Lamesa battling for the fourth-place playoff spot from District 3-4A.

