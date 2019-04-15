The William Adams Middle School softball team collected a tournament championship this weekend.

The seventh and eighth-grade Alice girls won the Robstown middle school tournament Saturday.

With the tournament wins, the young Alice team is 6-0-1 for the season. The William Adams Middle School girls are playing at the Lady Coyote Softball Complex at Alice High School at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The team includes Merigrace Cantu, Donika Medrano, Dana Solis, Jackie Molina, DeeAndra Maldonado, Emily Cisneros, Ava Hernandez, Isabella Perales, Neveah Diaz and Stephanie Salinas. The team is coached by Reina Garcia.