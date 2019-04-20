Alice High School sophomore R.J. Salaiz and junior Isaiah Aguilar are headed to the Region IV-5A track and field meet in three events each.

Salaiz qualified to the meet in Alamo Stadium in San Antonio by medaling in three events at the area meet in Alice’s Memorial Stadium Wednesday afternoon. Salaiz was third in the 100-meter dash and Aguilar was second in the long jump. Both were a part of Alice’s 400 and 800-meter relays.

Salaiz was third in the 100-meter with a time of 11.34. The Alice 400-meter relay team of Salaiz, Ryan Salas, Isaiah Aguilar and Westin Moore was second with a time of 42.85. The four boys made up the 800-meter relay team which was second with a time of 1:30.30.

Long-distance runner Samuel Salinas was second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:38.02.

On the girls side, junior Kayla Escobar was first in the shot put with a toss of 36-4.5. Daniella Contreras was second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:27.17. Senior Jakki Barrera also advanced to regional by placing third in the 400-meter run with a time of 1:00.45.