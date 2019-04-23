Amarillo High's Alexis Escobedo was in contention for a trip to the state tournament after the first round of the Region I-5A girls golf tournament at Lubbock's Rawls Golf Course on Monday.

Escobedo, sophomore shot a 73, which tied her for sixth place in the individual standings after the first 18 holes. She's only two shots off the lead behind Aledo's Madison Head and Mansfield Timberview's Avsis Azarcon, who are tied for the lead with a 71.

The top three teams and top three individuals not on one of the top three teams will go to the state tournament next month. The final round is scheduled for today at Rawls.

As a team, Amarillo High was tied for fifth with a 320 along with El Paso Eastwood's first team.

Region I-4A Girls

Canyon was tied for fifth place in the team standings after the first day of play at Lubbock's Shadow Hills Golf Course.

After shooting a 352, Canyon was 45 shots behind leader Andrews and 27 shots out of one of the three spots going to state. Canyon's Kate Nole had the lowest score for any local player with an 85.

Hereford with in ninth with a 385, Dumas in 12th at 396 and Perryton 13th with a 401.

Region I-3A Boys

Canadian was in third place after the first round at the Shady Oaks Golf Course in Baird, outside of Abilene.

The margin for error is thin to make state today for Canadian, as the team shot a 327, one shot ahead of fourth place Clyde. Eastland leads the team standings with a 317.

Taylor Ford shot a 78 to lead Canadian.

Bushland was in ninth place with a 353.

Region I-2A Boys

Area teams held the top two spots in the standings after the first round at Odessa's Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

Vega led everybody with a total of 312 while Farwell was second at 335. Lurking right behind in third is Iraan with a 337.

Region I-5A Girls

First Round

at Rawls Golf Course, Lubbock

Team Scores: 1. Justin Northwest 298. 2. Grapevine 301. 3. Aledo 309. 4. Abilene Wylie 316. 5. (tie) Amarillo High and El Paso Eastwood 1 320. 7. Granbury 329. 8. (tie) Saginaw and Mansfield Legacy 335. 10. Lubbock-Cooper 336. 11. Lake Dallas 353. 12. Eastwood 2 360. 13. Arlington Heights 396. 14. Jefferson/Silva 432. 15. El Paso 463. 16. JW North Side 500.

Top 10 Individuals: 1. (tie) Madison Head, Aledo and Aysis Azarcon, Timberview 71. 3. (tie) Arin Zachary, Abilene Wylie. Jacee Fields, Northwest. Madison Davis, Northwest 72. 6. Rachel Hicks, Colleyville-Heritage. Alexis Escobedo, Amarillo. Ella Fisher, Aledo 73. 9. Paige Vasquez, Jefferson/Silva. Gabriella Tomanka, Grapevine. Jade Staudt, Saginaw. Malisone Chanthapanya, Saginaw, 74.

Amarillo High (320): Alexis Escobedo 73, Avery Britten 78, Ainsley Carter 82, Karlee Holcomb 87, Rhea Anderson 93.

Region I-4A Girls

First Round

at Shadow Hills Golf Course, Lubbock

Team standings: 1. Andrews 307. 2. (tie) Argyle 1 and Monahans 325. 4. Snyder Black 329. 5. Canyon 352. 6. Snyder Gold 372. 7. Brownwood 381. 8. Graham 384. 9. Hereford 385. 10. (tie) Glen Rose and Argyle 2 388. 12. Dumas 396. 13. Perryton 401. 14. Burkburnett 424.

Area individuals

Canyon (352): Bri Martinez 87, Kate Noel 85, Emma Sheets 93, Ellie Brown 94, Chlose Balderz 87.

Hereford (385): Halie McMillan 92, Samara Garcia 87, Misdy Rivas 104, Kayla Nino 102, Amber Kelley 105.

Dumas (396): Claire Thompson 93, Addison Cross 103, Maddie Fox 97, Brenli Curbo 103, Gracie Daniel 107.

Perryton (401): Cassidy Farney 86, Klaudia Johnson 94, Halley Farney 100, Landree Lane 121.

Region I-3A Boys

at Shady Oaks Golf Course, Baird

First Round

Team standings: 1. Eastland 317. 2. Brock 320. 3. Canadian 326. 4. Clyde 327. 5. Wall 334. 6. (tie) Brady and Alpine 346. 8. Comanche 347. 9. Bushland 353. 10. Breckenridge 354. 11. Holliday 355. 12. Idalou 365. 13. (tie) Bowie and Jim Ned 371. 15. Denver City 372. 16. Kermit 377.

Area individuals

Canadian (326): Casen Cavalier 88, Ethan Brwester 84, Ben Thrasher 82, Rhet Pennington 82, Taylor 78.

Bushland (353): Mason Reed 100, Christian Brice 93, Pierce Hill 92, Read Boone 87, Kaden Cummings 81.