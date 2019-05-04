For the last two games of their series with the Springfield Cardinals, the Amarillo Sod Poodles have given the fans at Hodgetown a good reason to stick around for the whole game.

And Friday night, it wasn't about the postgame fireworks.

With two outs in the bottom of the 11th, Hudson Potts blasted a line drive to right-center off Springfield reliever Seth Elledge that seemed destined to leave the yard from the crack of the bat. It was a two-run home run that carried onto the berm, giving the Sod Poodles a 6-5 victory and the fans their money's worth before the traditional Friday Night Fireworks were ignited.

It was the second straight night that the Sod Poodles (12-16) had the game come down to the final at-bat, only this time they were the team at the plate. Thursday night they beat Springfield 1-0 depite the Cardinals loading the bases with one out in the top of the ninth.

There was far more offense in this one, as the two teams combined for 23 hits one night after both had only three hits. None were bigger than the shot Potts hit, which is his signature hit of the season to date.

"It definitely felt good," Potts said. "I just got a good pitch to hit. It was a good ballgame all the way around."

The Poodles had a chance to close it out in the ninth just like they did the night before, as they took a 4-3 lead into the ninth inning. But left-handed reliever Travis Radke gave up a double to Irving Lopez to start the inning and Lopez went to third when Kramer Robertson reached on a fielder's choice.

Lopez tried to score on Dylan Carlson's grounder into the hole, but shortstop Owen Miller threw him out at the plate. Radke then struck out Jose Godoy for the second out and right-handed sidaermer Kazuhisa Makita came into face Evan Mendoza.

Two pitches later, Mendoza drove in Robertson with a single to left to tie it 4-4.

The Sod Poodles loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth with two outs on singles by Jorge Ona and Potts and a walk to Brad Zunica. However, Springfield reliever Junior Fernandez got Ivan Castillo to ground out to second to force extra innings.

In the top of the 11th, when each team begins the inning with a runner on second. Conner Capel started the inning there and went to second a sacrifice by Scott Hurst. Capel then scored on a bunt down the first bas line by Kramer Robertson when the Sod Poodles tried to come home and didn't get Capel.

The Sod Poodles started the bottom of the 11th with Edward Olivares on second and Elledge retired the next two hitters to bring up Potts for one last chance. He lined it the other way to right to end the game and get the fireworks started.

"I'm definitely a gap-to-gap hitting kind of guy," Potts said. "I've been that way my whole life. I just do what the pitch tells me to do."

POODLE MOVES: Two players left town while two others arrived Friday. Left-handed reliever Paco Rodriguez was called up to El Paso and infielder Nate Easley was sent down to Lake Elsinore.

Infielder Castillo was reinstated from the seven-day injured list, as was Radke.

TONIGHT'S STARTERS: The Sod Poodles will open their series against Arkansas by sending out right-hander Jesse Scholtens (1-0, 5.73 ERA) against Arkansas left-hander Anthony Misiewicz (0-1, 1.88).

Sod Poodles 6, Cardinals 5

Springfield ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Robertson ss 6 2 1 1 Orozco cf 6 1 1 0

Carlson cf 5 0 0 0 Olivares rf 4 2 1 0

Godoy c 6 0 2 1 Miller ss 6 0 2 0

Mendoza 3b 5 0 1 1 Ona lf 6 0 1 0

Chinea 1b 5 0 2 0 Potts 3b 5 1 3 3

Capel lf 5 1 0 0 Rivas c 5 1 1 0

Triunfel 2b 3 1 1 0 Zunica 1b 4 0 0 0

Billings ph 1 0 0 0 Castillo 2b 5 0 2 0

Hurst 3 1 1 1 rf Weir p 1 1 1 0

Warner p 2 0 1 1 Overstreet ph 0 0 0 0

Lopez 2b 1 0 1 0 Reed pr 0 0 0 0

Totals 42 5 10 5 Totals 44 6 13 4

Springfield 100 200 001 01 — 5

Amarillo 003 001 000 02 — 6

E—Mendoza. DP—Springfield 1. LOB—Springfield 12, Amarillo 14. 2B—Robertson, Hurst, Lopez, Chinea, Triunfel, Miller, Olivares, Weir. HR—Potts (4). S—Hurst, Lopez, Weir. SB—Castillo.

Springfield IP H R ER BB SO

Warner 5.0 6 3 0 1 6

Patterson 0.2 2 1 1 0 1

Gonzalez 1.1 1 0 0 1 0

Whitley 1.1 3 0 0 1 1

Fernandez 0.2 0 0 0 1 1

Fasola 1.0 0 0 0 0 1

Elledge L, 1-2 0.2 1 2 2 0 2

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Weir 5.0 6 3 3 0 9

Munoz 2.0 0 0 0 1 3

Lloyd 1.0 1 0 0 0 1

Radke 0.2 1 1 1 0 1

Makita W, 1-0 2.1 1 1 0 1 1

Bk.—Weir. HBP—by Munoz (Carlson), by Lloyd (Mieses), by Gonzalez (Olivares). T—3:38. Attn.—6,095.