Several Alice and area players are making up the West Team in the Coastal Bend Coaches Association all-star football game Saturday.
The game is at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi. The all-star game features graduating senior standouts from around South Texas
Alice has two on the West Team, including defensive back Sean Chapa and slot receiver A.J. Moreno. San Diego has five on the team, including Joseph Araujo, Ryan Ochoa, Michael Salaiz, Luis Vasquez and Ryan Garcia. Orange Grove’s Coleman King and Jared Fuhrken are also on the team. Ben Bolt-Palito Blano’s Pete Longoria and Tristan Perez and Agua Dulce John Rodriguez are also on the West Team’s roster.
Alice coach Kyle Atwood was selected to coach the West team in the annual Coastal Bend Coaches Association game. On the opposite sideline coaching the East team will be Justen Evans, who coached the Coyotes through the 2016 season.
West Team Roster
Jon Rodriguez, Agua Dulce
A.J. Moreno, Alice
Sean Chapa, Alice
Pete Longoria, Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
Tristan Perez, Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
John Zamora, Bishop
Connors Bowers, Bishop
Alex Brown, Calallen
Shanan Price, Calallen
Rivers Roy, Calallen
Seth Kelly, Calallen
Derek Rojas, Calallen
Benito Rivas, Carroll
Damian Garza, Falfurrias
Richard Rea, Freer
Dakota Wallek, George West
Ethan Bernal, George West
Logan Orr, George West
Ethan White, George West
Colton Moore, George West
Zach Trevino, Hebbronville
Issac Dominguez, Hebbronville
Razed Garcia, Kingsville
Jacob Villarreal, Kingsville
Ramiro DeLeon Mathis
Skylar Sowers, Mathis
Michael Barajas, Mathis
River Sorrels, Odem
Gilbert Cruz, Odem
Coleman King, Orange Grove
Jared Fuhrken, Orange Grove
Felix Del Rio, Robstown
Joseph Araujo, San Diego
Ryan Ochoa, San Diego
Michael Salaiz, San Diego
Luis Vasquez, San Diego
Ryan Garcia, San Diego
Bradley Conn, Three Rivers
Brandon Silva, Three Rivers
Ryan Hernandez, Three Rivers
Sebastian Garcia, Tuloso-Midway
Jorge Mortera, Tuloso-Midway
Ben Hovda, Tuloso-Midway
Matt Moreau, Tuloso-Midway
Johnathan Hernandez, Veterans Memorial
Romario Perez, Veterans Memorial
Seth Solis, Veterans Memorial
David Soto, Veterans Memorial
Head coach: Kyle Atwood, Alice. Assistant coaches: Alice coaches Kory Atwood, Chris Mosier, Ryle Marrow, Joey Heron, Brandon Faubion, Adan Canales, Jason Kress, Abel Lopez and Pete Trevino.