Yordan Alvarez's three-run home run in the first inning was all the Round Rock Express needed to secure a 4-2 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond.

The home run by Alvarez followed a double by Alex De Goti and a single by Kyle Tucker as the Express took a 3-0 lead in the second game of the Pacific Coast League series. Round Rock won the opener 3-2 Saturday night and is 5-0 against Oklahoma City this season.

The teams traded runs in the sixth, with the Dodgers scoring on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and the Express answering on a wild pitch. Oklahoma City cut into the deficit in the seventh when Josh Thole hit a solo home run.

Round Rock right-hander Akeem Bostick (3-1) got the victory after allowing one run on just two hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Dennis Santana (0-2) took the loss; he allowed no runs or hits after Alvarez's blow but walked four in his four-inning stint.

Brendan McCurry got the last out for his fourth save.

The Dodgers left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 13 runners.