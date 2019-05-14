MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Ivan Ramirez shot carded 2-under-par on Monday to rank eighth in the individual standings of the Myrtle Beach Regional at TPC of Myrtle Beach.

As a team, the Red Red Raiders fired a 1-over-289 score to place in a tie for seventh following the first of three days of competition at the par-72, 6,950-yard course. Illinois leads the way after carding a 9-under 279 followed by Ohio State (4-under 284).

Texas Tech is scheduled to tee off at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Ramirez played his best golf on the back-9 of his opening round, tallying four birdies on holes 12, 14, 17 and 18 on the way to signing his score of 70. The senior, who is playing in his third NCAA regional, started the day at 2-over after bogeying two holed and making par on seven on the front-9.

Kyle Hogan, who was making his NCAA Regional debut, ended his first day with a 1-under score — highlighted by an eagle on hole No. 6. Junior Sandy Scott, who was named a semifinalist for the 2019 Division Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award on Monday, netted four birdies on the way to claiming a score of 74. The Scotland native is also on the Haskins Watch List and earned a spot on the Arnold Palmer Cup International team along with Ramirez.

Illinois' Adrien Dumon de Chassart is the individual leader after signing a 5-under scorecard.