So far, the Amarillo Sod Poodles have to be pretty happy about their first trip to Frisco.

The Sod Poodles guaranteed themselves no worse than a series split with the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday night, as Brad Zunica hit two home runs to lead a 13-hit attack in a 9-5 win. It was Amarillo's second straight win at Frisco after losing the series opener in the bottom of the ninth Thursday.

Zunica got the Sod Poodles (18-22) on the board first with a two-run homer in the top of the second for a 2-0 lead.

Frisco (23-19) tied it 2-2 on Jeremi Profar's two-run single in the bottom of the third. But when Zunica hit a two-run shot off Edgar Arredondo for the second time in the top of the fourth, it gave the Sod Poodles a 4-2 lead and they never relinquished it.

The Sod Poodles got a cushion with three runs in the fifth for a 7-3 lead, and Frisco never got closer than two runs after that.

Emmanuel Ramirez pitched six innings to pick up the win and improve to 3-4. Dauris Valdez, Travis Radke and Kazuhisa Makita each threw a scoreless inning of relief to close the door.

The Sod Poodles will try for the series win today at 2:15 p.m.

Sod Poodles 9, RoughRiders 5

Amarillo 020 230 020 — 9 13 0

Frisco 002 102 000 — 5 8 1

Emmanuel Ramirez, Dauris Valdez (7), Travis Radke (8), Kazuhisa Makita (9) and Luis Torrens. Edgar Arredondo, Walker Weickel (5), Emmanuel Clase (7), Jairo Beras (8), Josh Altmann (9) and Alex Kowalczyk. W—Ramirez 3-4. L—Arredondo 3-2. 2B—Amarillo: Brad Aunica 2 (9). Frisco: Andretty Cordero (4), Charles Leblanc (1). Records: Amarillo 18-22, Frisco 23-19.