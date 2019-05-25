The customary fireworks on Friday nights after Amarillo Sod Poodles games at Hodgetown went off Friday as usual, but they actually started prior to the conclusion of their contest against the Midland RockHounds.

With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth inning, first baseman Brad Zunica sent an Angel Duno pitch screaming over the wall in left-center field to lift Amarillo to a 10-8 victory, its second walk-off win in as many nights.

“It definitely felt good coming off the bat,” Zunica said. “I got a good pitch to drive, I put a good swing on it and the rest is history. I felt good, and I felt confident at the plate.”

Zunica’s game-ending shot was his third hit of the evening in four at-bats. He also added two doubles and scored three runs.

Zunica ended the contest after a heart-stopping top half of the ninth, as the Sod Poodles (22-24) blew an 8-3 lead. But with the bases loaded and only one out, reliever Kazuhisa Makita slammed the door shut on Midland (22-25) by striking out Luis Barrera and inducing a groundout by Collin Theroux to shortstop Owen Miller.

Makita wasn’t worried about the three runners that were on. He was simply focused on the man who stepped into the batter’s box.

“It was just one on one, not about the guys on the bases,” Makita said. “I’m really happy for this team’s W. Zunica’s homer was great, but I was mentally prepared to go further (if the game was extended).”

Zunica felt Makita’s performance set the tone for his walk-off heroics.

“That was huge,” Zunica said. “You pick up the team – the guys ahead of you and behind you – no matter what. Makita, coming out of the ‘pen and giving us a chance to go win the game – that was just huge.”

Outfielder Buddy Reed had a big hand in the Amarillo win. Reed, with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth and two outs in a tie ballgame, forced a bases-loaded walk on a full count while fouling off multiple tough pitches to put the Sod Poodles ahead 4-3.

“I was thinking, ‘Look for my pitch and put the bat on it, and just have a quality at-bat,’” Reed said. “The struggles I’ve had at the plate recently … it’s not about me. It’s about the team.

“Sometimes, guys go up in those situations and get antsy and just want to be heroes. You’ve got to let the pitcher come to you in that scenario and that situation. I saw the ball really well in that at-bat, and I drew the walk.”

Rodrigo Orozco then sent a line drive to center to score two more and give Amarillo a 6-3 advantage. The Sod Poodles then succeeded on a double steal, as Orozco stole second base and Reed scored from third on the throw to second.

Ivan Castillo then singled softly to right field, scoring Orozco to put Amarillo ahead 8-3 entering the ninth. But the bullpen struggled in the top half of the final frame, surrendering five runs to tie the contest before Makita entered the game and killed the RockHounds’ momentum.

Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman felt his offense has accepted adversity very well throughout the season, and he doesn’t celebrate blowout victories or close victories. All he cares about is Amarillo winning.

“The one thing we’ve been good at, all year long – if you go back and look at our games, even tonight – it seems like every time the opposition scores, we respond offensively,” Wellman said. “I don’t care if the games are close or we win by five. I just want to win the ballgame.

“(This team) shows resiliency. When we get down, we come back and score.”

The Sod Poodles square off with Midland again tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Hodgetown.