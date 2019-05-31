AUSTIN — The Calallen Lady Wildcats are one win away from the biggest prize in Texas high school athletics — a state championship.

The Lady Wildcats (35-5) beat The Colony, 5-1, in the semifinal round of the UIL Class 5A state tournament in Austin Friday morning. Calallen now awaits the winner of the Angleton (37-2) and Forney (36-3) semifinal matchup. The Class 5A state final is at 3 p.m. Saturday at McCombs Field at the University of Texas in Austin.

Calallen and The Colony tied in the first inning, but the Lady Wildcats pulled in the third on a Katherine Flores RBI and a run by Avianna Gonzalez, who stole home.

Flores padded the Lady Wildcats’ lead in the top of the seventh when she hit a two-run triple.

Lizette Del Angel was the winning pitcher. She went seven strong innings for Calallen, allowing only one run off one hit. She struck out 10 and walked six.

The Colony ends its season with a 39-3 season record.