Lorenzo Quintana hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Rogelio Armenteros allowed just three hits over six innings as the Round Rock Express defeated the Iowa Cubs 8-1 on Friday in front of 12,477 fans at Dell Diamond.

The home run by Quintana scored Joshua Rojas to give the Express a 2-0 lead. Quintana went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

Iowa answered in the top of the next frame when Mark Zagunis hit an RBI single, driving in Robel Garcia to cut the deficit to one.

The Express later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the eighth.

Armenteros (2-4) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing one run.

Trevor Clifton (1-4) went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked five.

Round Rock took advantage of some erratic Iowa pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

Alex De Goti, Drew Ferguson, Taylor Jones and Nick Tanielu each recorded an RBI for the Express.