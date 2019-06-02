Here is the All-Texomaland Track and Field team for the 2019 season:

Boys Athlete of the Year Finalists

Jace Andrew, Jr., Whitewright

Tex Monk, Sr., Texoma Christian

Samuel Tormos, Jr., Van Alstyne

Girls Athlete of the Year Finalists

Marissa Agee, Soph., Howe

Bethany Masters, Sr., Howe

Sierra Parks, Sr., Whitesboro

Coach of the Year Finalists

Terry Land, Van Alstyne

Harley Pier, Whitewright

Mike Segleski, Howe

Boys

Jake Carroll, Jr., Van Alstyne

Austin Moore, Sr., Van Alstyne

Cam Montgomery, Jr., Van Alstyne

Michael Urbina, Sr., Whitesboro

Max Merlyn, Sr., Whitesboro

Seth Jackson, Sr., Whitewright

Jared Miller, Sr., Pottsboro

Ezra Fritts, Jr., Pottsboro

Cy Shope, Jr., Pottsboro

Luke Miller, Sr., Pottsboro

Girls

Peyton Muntz, Jr., Whitesboro

Sydney Ingram, Jr., Van Alstyne

Ally Harvey, Jr., Howe

Autyme Cheek, Jr., S&S

Hailey Petty, Jr., S&S

Jacee Childers, Soph., Gunter

Bri Carr, Soph., Gunter

Sarah Denton, Fr., Gunter

Nancy Castorena, Soph., Gunter

T’a nne Boyd, Fr., Texoma Christian