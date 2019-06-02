The Van Alstyne Panthers know their opponent for the Class 3A state baseball tournament as the University Interscholastic League announce the pairings on Sunday.

Van Alstyne (29-6) will face Blanco (32-4) at noon on Friday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. Wall (37-1) will take on Kirbyville (33-7) in the first semifinal at 9 a.m. The winners play for the state championship at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

This is Van Alstyne’s second appearance at the state tournament. The Panthers, who won Region II with a Game 3 series win against Big Sandy Harmony on Saturday night, were the state runner-up in 2016.

Blanco, the Region IV champion, is at state for the third time in program history and first since 2007, when it was a semifinalist. Blanco hadn’t been to the region semifinals since 2012 or made the region final since going to state in 2007 before this season. The program was the state runner-up in 1988.