The Calallen Lady Wildcats fell behind early in the Class 5A state champion and never bounced back.

Calallen lost the state championship game to Angleton, 8-1, at the University of Texas in Austin Saturday. Still, it did little to diminish the winning season that the Lady Wildcats put together.

The Lady Wildcats ended the season as state finalists and with a 35-6 record. They dominated in the regular season and in District 29-5A before running mowing down opponents in the state playoffs. The Lady Wildcats also knocked off 29-5A champion Flour Bluff in the Region IV finals to advance to the state tournament.

Angleton had a big first inning against Calallen, scoring six runs in the bottom half of the first frame. The Lady Wildcats scored a run in the top of the third inning, but Angleton rallied back with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Lizette Del Angel took the loss for Calallen. She allowed eight runs off eight hits. She struck out four. Calallen had five hits. Avianna Gonzalez and Raegan Tennill each had two hits in the game.

Calallen advanced to the state title game by defeating The Colony, 5-1, in the semifinal game.

Calallen and The Colony tied in the first inning, but the Lady Wildcats pulled in the third on a Katherine Flores RBI and a run by Avianna Gonzalez, who stole home.