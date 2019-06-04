After returning home from a long seven-game road trip, the Amarillo Sod Poodles had a special treat for their fans Monday night at Hodgetown.

San Diego Padres standout rookie, Fernando Tatis Jr., donned a Soddies jersey for the first time. Tatis is in Amarillo on a rehab assignment after being sidelined since April 26 with a hamstring injury while competing for the Sod Poodles’ parent club.

Tatis reached base three times, but it was Frisco who came away with the win, scoring three unanswered runs and breaking a tie in the sixth inning to spoil Tatis’ Amarillo debut with an 8-5 victory.

Monday was an opportunity to reunite with Soddies manager Phillip Wellman, who managed the now 20-year-old last season at San Antonio before San Diego elected to move its Double-A affiliate to Amarillo.

“It was awesome (to see him again), it was a lot of fun,” Tatis said. “A lot of memories came back.”

It was Tatis’ first time in Amarillo, and he enjoyed his first experience.

“I love the atmosphere and the ballpark, and the fans were great,” Tatis said. “They were pretty loud, and I loved it.”

Wellman said it was good to see Tatis again, and the skipper jokingly reminded him that he’s not as smart as he thinks he is.

“It just reminds me of how old I’m getting,” Wellman quipped. “I had him when he was 19 and he’s already grown up, matured and is a big leaguer at age 20. … He’s just so fun to watch.

“He can run, he’s got a great arm and he’s got great hands.”

Tatis had the opportunity to test his injured leg in his return to the diamond. Hitting leadoff, he drew walks in each of his first two at-bats and reached on an infield single in the bottom of the ninth, which forced him to leg out a strong throw by Frisco shortstop Michael De Leon.

Tatis showed plenty of effort Monday, but he received a warning by someone who knows all too well how to rehab an injury. His father, Fernando Tatis Sr. – who played 13 seasons in Major League Baseball – told his son not to push too hard on his way back.

“He just told me to take it easy,” Tatis said. “He told me, coming back from injury, to be smart. Still play good baseball, hard baseball, but don’t go wild horse.”

In a spot start for the Sod Poodles (28-27), Kyle Lloyd (2-1) took the loss but battled. The right hander allowed six runs on 10 hits and a walk, but struck out seven and tossed five innings on 81 pitches.

“You can never question his intent or his effort,” Wellman said. “He’s been in the bullpen since he’s been here, and we needed a spot starter. The first time he did it, he threw five innings and threw very well.

“Two days ago, we dropped it on him that he was going to have to make another start. He’s always prepared, and he might not speak too well of his outing tonight, but I thought he competed his rear end off.”

Christian Lopes was 4-for 5-at the plate for the RoughRiders (30-27), who broke a first-place tie with Amarillo in the Texas League South division. Lopes led off the contest with a home run, then added two singles and a double to go along with a game-high three RBIs.

Frisco broke the 5-5 tie in the top of the fifth on Andretty Cordero’s seventh home run of the season, a solo blast deep into the Amarillo sky beyond left field. The RoughRiders padded their lead with two more runs in the top of the eighth.

The Soddies only managed two hits after the third frame.

The two teams resume their three-game series tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Hodgetown.