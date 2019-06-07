Taylor Jones, Nick Tanielu, Kyle Tucker and Jamie Ritchie drove in at least three runs each, as the Round Rock Express beat the Las Vegas Aviators 26-11 on Thursday on the road.

Jones was a triple short of the cycle, driving in six runs and scoring five. He went 5-for-5 on the night. Tanielu homered twice and singled, driving in six runs and scoring three.

Down 1-0 in the third, Las Vegas tied the game when Franklin Barreto hit an RBI single, bringing home former Longhorn Mark Payton.

Round Rock answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to take the lead. Tanielu hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.

The Express later scored in five additional innings, including a 13-run seventh, when Tucker hit an RBI single, scoring Jones to help put the game away.

Round Rock right-hander Rogelio Armenteros (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jake Buchanan (3-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing five runs and six hits over five innings.

Round Rock hit a season-high seven doubles in its victory.

Barreto homered twice, doubled and singled twice, driving in four runs and scoring three for the Aviators.