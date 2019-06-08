ROUND ROCK — The Brett Baty Era at Lake Travis ended one game too early.

The Cavalier senior pitcher battled to the end, but when he was replaced on the mound in the sixth, the game — and the season — came tumbling down. Southlake Carroll roughed up Lake Travis relief pitching with four runs in the seventh inning to earn a 6-2 victory in a Class 6A semifinal at the UIL State Baseball Championships Friday night at Dell Diamond.

His high school chapter now closed, the first-round draft choice of the New York Mets can look forward to a long, lucrative career in the majors.

“Playing here at the Dell has been a dream of mine since I was a kid,” Baty said after superintendent Brad Lancaster draped a bronze medal around his neck. “It’s a little tough knowing this is my last game (at Lake Travis). … Baseball is about to become a job. I’m thankful we got to (play at state) in my senior year. I couldn’t be more proud of my team.”

Carroll advances to play Fort Bend Ridge Point in the 6A championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday.

For the record, Baty struck out nine and walked four before he was lifted with one out in the sixth inning. At the plate he was walked intentionally twice, got hit by a pitch and flew out to deep center.

Coach Mike Rogers fought back tears when he described Baty as a “once-in-a-lifetime player.”

“It was a magical season for us,” Rogers said. “Today we ran out of steam.”

What will he miss most about his chief player?

“He’s such a special kid,” the coach said. “To battle like he’s battled all year for us, you can’t say enough about Brett Baty. I love him to death. … He led us all the way here.”

Carroll (32-11) came alive in the decisive seventh when Grant Golcomb led off with a single to right off Cavalier reliever Storm Hierholzer.

It didn’t look good for Baty early as he gave up a double to Dragon catcher Yanluis Ortiz on the game’s first pitch. Austin Hale followed with a run-scoring single, giving Carroll a quick 1-0 lead.

Baty, though, shook off the early knockdown and got tough. He worked out of several jams — SLC left the bases loaded in the first and third innings — by striking out batters in key situations. He had nine strikeouts through five innings, seemingly getting stronger as the game went along.

Lake Travis evened the score in the bottom of the first as Dragon starter Carter Sippel had trouble finding the plate. His bases-loaded walk to Braden Kyle — his third free pass of the inning — gave the Cavaliers a spark.

The Cavaliers (37-5) got a clutch two-out run-scoring single by second baseman Jack Lopez, giving the Cavs a 2-1 lead in the fourth.

Baty, though, would not figure in the decision. He gave up a run in the sixth and was lifted from the game after throwing his 110th pitch. He got a big hug from Rogers before walking off the mound one final time.