For the first time since 2015, Undra Hendrix suited up in front of an Amarillo crowd for the Venom on Monday night at the Cal Farley Coliseum Civic Center Complex against the Omaha Beef, and he didn’t disappoint.

The big running back powered his way for two rushing touchdowns, defensive back Nathaniel Gaines came up with a big interception late and Ricardo Barnett hauled in a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Davis with four minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to put his team up for good.

In the end, a complete team effort – aided by a blocked field goal attempt by Omaha place-kicker Zeke Arevalo with under a minute left in the ballgame – allowed Amarillo to remain undefeated at home in 2019 with a 45-42 victory over the Beef.

Hendrix was forced to step away from the game four years ago to care for his youngest son, who was born with a difficult disease.

“It was just a great feeling being back in Amarillo,” Hendrix said. “I’m originally from Dallas, but this is the first professional team I played for and this is basically my home crowd. I always told my family I wanted to come back, and I was grateful to score a couple touchdowns tonight.”

Amarillo coach Julian Reese said he calls Hendrix “The Wrecking Ball.”

“He started his career out with us,” Reese said. “But he had to go back home and take care of his family. It’s good to have him back, but we need to keep doing things offensively to keep getting him incorporated.

“We need to utilize him at full force, but he definitely came in tonight and did a great job.”

Gaines has displayed a knack for making big plays at big moments for the Venom (6-4) defense of late, and Monday was no different. Along with his interception, he tallied eight tackles – two for a loss.

“That was just tremendous football in all phases of the game,” Gaines said. “On special teams, we were running in our lanes and doing our job. On defense, we went out there and made big plays – had two interceptions.

“And offensively, we have a high-powered offense and guys just making plays all over the field when it counted, and it was just a great team effort.”

Gaines’ interception occurred at the 12:55 mark in the fourth period just after an Amarillo turnover set Omaha (7-3) up at the Venom 16-yard line.

“We definitely squashed their momentum,” Gaines said. “They were going down, looking to score, and we just had guys coming off the edge and getting in the quarterback’s face. That makes it easy on us DBs on the back end.”

That allowed Amarillo to turn around offensively and take a 45-42 lead with 8:20 left on the clock, as Davis found Barnett in the back of the end zone – right up against the wall – on a difficult, tight-window pass the big wide receiver was able to haul in.

Barnett was second in receptions and receiving yards to only teammate Xavier Amey, who snagged 11 passes for 127 yards and a score of his own.

“That was just basically me having concentration,” Barnett said. “The defensive back had his hands on it, but I managed to wrestle it away and come down with it. I had to just take it away from him because he was on it, but I was able to take it away.

“It was one of those plays where we both had it, but I had to snatch from him.”

Davis finished the contest 29 of 40 with 288 yards through the air and four touchdowns with one interception.

Venom kicker Jacob Felton hit a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, which proved to be the difference in the game.

Amarillo returns to action Saturday against the Wichita Force on the road at 7:05 p.m.